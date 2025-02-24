Evertiq scholarship returns to Tampere to support young talent

This year’s recipient will once again be announced during Evertiq Expo Tampere on March 27, 2025, an event that brings together industry leaders, professionals, and academics in Finland to discuss the latest developments in electronics. The scholarship is awarded to a student who has demonstrated exceptional skills and dedication to their studies related to electronics.

"We believe in the power of investing in future talent. By providing financial support and recognition, we hope to inspire students to continue pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation," says Daniel Myrtenblad, Expo Manager at Evertiq.

The first-ever recipient of the Evertiq Scholarship in 2023 was Janne Nousiainen, a student at Tampere University majoring in power electronics with a minor in signal processing and machine learning. Janne's bachelor thesis, conducted in collaboration with Škoda Group – Northern Region, focused on condition testing and monitoring processes for the batteries of Tampere's trams. His work aimed to enhance the reliability and efficiency of public transportation by implementing predictive maintenance models to reduce downtime and costs. Janne's dedication and innovative approach set a high standard for future applicants.

By continuing this initiative, Evertiq reinforces its role in bridging the gap between academia and the electronics sector. The scholarship not only provides financial assistance but also serves as a platform to highlight young innovators who will shape the future of technology.

As Evertiq Expo Tampere 2025 approaches, anticipation builds for the announcement of this year’s winner. Who will follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner?