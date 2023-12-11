Empowering the Future – inaugural Evertiq Expo Scholarship winner

The inaugural winner of the Evertiq Expo Scholarship is Janne Nousiainen – studying power electronics as a major and signal processing and machine learning as a minor at Tampere University – whose commitment to the field of electronics has set them apart. Chosen from a pool of exceptional candidates, Janne demonstrated not only an understanding of the industry's challenges but also showed an ability to contribute solutions.

Janne’s goal with his thesis resonated with the scholarship's mission to foster forward-thinking leaders who can steer the industry towards a brighter, more sustainable future.

His bachelor thesis was made with Skoda Group – Northern Region. The focus was on condition testing and the conditioning monitoring process of the batteries of the Tampere trams.

The motivation was rather simple. Completing this thesis would mean improving a system that serves more than 60,000 people every day. The transition towards a greener and more sustainable society also means improving already working systems. By applying Janne’s predictive maintenance model in practice both downtime and costs could be minimised.

First of all, congratulations. How does it feel being the Evertiq Expo Scholarship's inaugural winner?

“Thank you! It feels great to be the Evertiq Expo Scholarship's inaugural winner. It means a lot to me. I feel like this scholarship is a great confidence boost in my career. As it is said, hard work pays off.”

Could you please briefly tell us about your bachelor's thesis?

“My bachelor thesis title was “Condition Testing and Condition Monitoring Process of Tram's Battery”. In the thesis I studied suitable condition testing processes for the tram’s battery and briefly described how would the testing process be automated with the available data from the trams.”

What significance do you hope your research will have?

“In the short term, we will have a better understanding of the fleetwide battery health. In the longer term with the ongoing development project, I hope that this could be a proof of concept to an automated data-based maintenance in the railroad industry.”

Where do you see your career taking you?



“With the accumulated knowledge of battery technology and know-how of power electronics, at the moment the most interesting career path would be in electrical energy storages.”

Lastly, what will you do with the money?

“With current students’ income in Finland, there isn’t much money available to be put on your own well-being. Therefore, I’m going to use the money to take care of my own well-being. I have promised to attend a 200 km charity cycling event and half-marathon next spring, so most likely there will be some purchases of needed equipment with the money.”