Cybersecurity: A growing challenge and regulatory shift

However, this landscape has changed dramatically in recent years, as attacks on embedded systems and connected devices have surged, exposing significant vulnerabilities in an industry that was, for a long time, not prioritising security.

This shift has prompted regulatory bodies to take action. The European Union has introduced the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), a groundbreaking regulation that mandates cybersecurity requirements for all suppliers of products containing “a digital component.” This legislative framework aims to enforce stricter security measures across the embedded and IoT sectors, ensuring that security is no longer an afterthought but an integral part of the development process.

The Cyber Resilience Act has broad implications, affecting not only the technical specifications of embedded hardware and software but also the internal processes of companies that develop and deploy such products. Manufacturers must now integrate security into every stage of their product lifecycle, from design and development to maintenance and end-of-life management. This shift requires increased investment in secure development practices, vulnerability management, and compliance efforts to meet the new standards.

Willie Wiholm © Tritech Solutions

As the industry adapts to these new challenges, discussions around cybersecurity in embedded systems have become more crucial than ever. One such discussion will take place at Evertiq Expo Tampere on March 27, 2025, where Willie Wiholm, Field Application Engineer at Tritech Solutions, will take the stage to delve into the effects of the Cyber Resilience Act while also speaking about existing standards in the field. His presentation will explore the impact of these new regulations on the technical requirements for embedded hardware and software as well as company processes.

With the cybersecurity threat landscape evolving and regulatory requirements tightening, industry professionals must stay informed and proactive. Evertiq Expo Tampere provides a valuable platform for these discussions, helping companies navigate the complexities of compliance while strengthening the security of their embedded and IoT products.