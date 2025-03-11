The DPP is designed to enhance transparency and traceability across product lifecycles by digitally capturing critical information on materials, sustainability, and regulatory compliance. Each product will carry a unique digital record, including compliance documentation, information on substances of concern, user manuals, safety instructions, and disposal guidance. The goal is to optimise supply chains, strengthen regulatory compliance, and reduce risks related to product authenticity and environmental impact.

To help businesses navigate these changes, Juhana Jaatinen, CEO of RoHS Management Oy, will host a presentation titled “The EU Digital Product Passport: Who, When, and How It Shapes Material Compliance” at Evertiq Expo Tampere on March 27, 2025. He will outline the industries affected, expected implementation timelines, and the DPP’s alignment with REACH and RoHS.

Implementing the Digital Product Passport (DPP) requires manufacturers and importers to re-evaluate their supply chains and enhance data management systems. Companies will need to ensure that key product information is available and traceable throughout each stage of the lifecycle, with secure and appropriate access for different stakeholders. The DPP aims to improve transparency and promote collaboration across industries.

Beyond regulatory compliance, the DPP is expected to drive new circular economy business models. By standardising product data with predefined access rights, the initiative will facilitate sustainable production, extend product lifetimes, and optimise material reuse, re-manufacturing, and recycling. Additionally, it will help regulatory authorities verify compliance while enabling consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions.

Jaatinen, with over 30 years of experience in the electronics industry, takes a highly practical approach to compliance. He focuses on understanding the legislation, why it matters, and the steps companies should take. At Evertiq Expo Tampere he will discuss practical strategies for managing the challenges posed by the DPP, including the complexities of data collection, prohibited substance tracking, and adherence to EU sustainability standards.