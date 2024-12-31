Evertiq’s 2024 recap: trends and challenges in the industry

The year 2024 has – as usual for the electronics industry – been a dynamic one, filled with challenges, opportunities and shifts in the markets. Some of Evertiq's most-read stories this year highlight the critical trends and the strategies adopted to navigate them. Let’s delve deeper into the headlines that captured the industry's attention.

The continued rise of silicon carbide (SiC) as a critical material for power electronics was a recurring theme this year. In "Five companies control the SiC power market," Evertiq looked at the top SiC power semiconductor players. Evertiq invited Yole Group as a keynote speaker during its inaugural Expo in Sophia Antipolis, France dig deeper into the market, investments and competitive landscape of SiC – which resulted in the article “What is the future for SiC in Europe?”

With SiC playing a pivotal role in the EV revolution, companies like STMicroelectronics have doubled down on research, development, and capacity expansion, as highlighted in "SiC powers the EV revolution and ST aims to meet demand" and "R&D, partnerships, and expansion: ST’s strategy for SiC growth."

A challenging perspective on previous crises

Few topics has sparked as much debate over the past few years as the semiconductor shortage. Articles like "Was there ever a semiconductor shortage?" and "A misunderstood crisis: the semiconductor 'shortage'" offered a critical re-evaluation of the crisis narrative, focusing on the structural issues, demand spikes, and inventory management strategies that shaped this contentious period.

European electronics manufacturing under the microscope

The European PCB and EMS industries have faced both opportunity and uncertainty. "The state of the European EMS industry 2024" and “The European electronics industry risks falling behind” painted a mixed picture of growth and consolidation, while "The European PCB industry is in jeopardy" sounded the alarm on an increasingly precarious sector. The dependence on Chinese imports was dissected in "65% of all imported PCBs in Europe come from China," raising urgent questions about supply chain resilience and geopolitical risks. Amid these challenges, the closure of another European PCB factory was a stark reminder of the hurdles facing local manufacturers, as detailed in "Europe loses another PCB factory."

The future of manufacturing in Europe

The need for strategic investments in local manufacturing capabilities was emphasised in stories like "How can Europe save its PCB industry?" and "Europe needs PCB manufacturing; silicon isn't enough." These articles highlighted the need to adopt measures to revitalise Europe's manufacturing base, ensuring that the continent remains competitive in an increasingly interconnected and technologically driven global economy.

As the industry prepares for 2025, these stories remind us of the challenges we face and will continue to face. Stay tuned to Evertiq as we continue to bring you the latest insights, news, and analysis from the heart of the electronics industry.