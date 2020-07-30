© yury shirokov dreamstime.com

Ultra Clean expands its global footprint

Ultra Clean Holdings is expanding into Malaysia and will be opening a manufacturing facility in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang.

Malaysia has established a strong base of high-value manufacturing companies and is poised to capitalise on growth opportunities, specifically in the semiconductor market. Evertiq has contentiously reported on investments made within the country and within a short period of time we’ve seen company’s such as National Instruments, Lam Research Corporation, Murata, Keysight, Enics, TT Electronics and Bosch set up shop in the country. “We are proud to partner with the Government of Malaysia and the state of Penang to expand our global footprint as part of our strategic growth plan,” says Vijay Chinnasami, COO, in a press release. "This state-of-the-art facility will ensure business continuity, enable us to better serve and bring value to our local and global customer base, and allow us to capitalize on longer-term growth opportunities." While information about the expansion is still limited, the company says that leasehold improvements should begin in the fourth quarter this year and that the new facility likely will employ more than 650 staff members over the next five years, including roles in manufacturing, engineering, R&D as well as quality management.