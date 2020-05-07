© jirsak dreamstime.com Business | May 07, 2020
Keysight opens new testing lab in Malaysia
Keysight Technologies has opened a new Regulatory Test Laboratory in Penang, Malaysia to deliver accredited electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing services for manufacturers of electronic devices and mission-critical industries.
The Penang facility is the latest compliance and testing facility established by Keysight to offer its expertise, including calibration and testing services. Keysight currently has similar testing facilities in California in the United States and in Boeblingen, Germany. “As the world becomes more electronically connected, testing becomes more complex. The dramatic number of potential emitters of electromagnetic interference (EMI) in autonomous cars, electric vehicles, 5G and IoT devices, as well as medical equipment require new tests to meet evolving standards,” says Niels Faché, vice president of Service Portfolio, Global Services at Keysight, in a press release. “Keysight’s compliance and testing laboratories around the world and now in Asia, offer expertise and emerging technologies that can help our customers validate designs and accelerate time to production.” Located in Malaysia’s high-tech industry center, Keysight’s Penang facility offers review of EMC test plans, testing and standard operating procedures which aims to help ensure that testing is performed correctly the first time. The lab also offer tailored testing solutions to help customers meet deadlines and is sporting testing systems including a 10-meter semi-anechoic chamber, which provides accurate measurements. “Keysight is committed to helping customers with our comprehensive solutions, even during difficult times,” adds Gooi Soon Chai, president of Keysight’s electronic industrial solutions group “Keysight recognizes that COVID-19 is creating a variety of challenges for existing and new manufacturing customers, and believe that this facility, and the myriad of services it can provide, will support these customers through even the most demanding situations.”
Osram’s early structural changes paid off The Munich based company achieved a respectable second quarter given the global challenges and thus met the market expectations.
Element and PCTEST acquires testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz As demand for 5G NR device testing grows, PCTEST with Element expands its test capabilities to include 5G FR1 and FR2 conformance and network operator testing.
AAC Technologies opens new MEMS microphone design centre The new MEMS microphone design centre – located in Edinburgh, Scotland – joins a growing network of R&D centers located in China, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the United States
Keysight opens new testing lab in Malaysia Keysight Technologies has opened a new Regulatory Test Laboratory in Penang, Malaysia to deliver accredited electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing services for manufacturers of electronic devices and mission-critical industries.
PLS' Universal Debug Engine now also supports SAFERTOS PLS Programmierbare Logik & Systeme has expanded its Universal Debug Engine® UDE with a comprehensive add-on for the SAFERTOS® real-time operating system. As a powerful development platform for debugging, testing and system analysis of microcontroller applications, UDE now offers additional and very helpful functions for software development of real-time and safety-critical applications using the SAFERTOS real-time operating system.
Skeleton Technologies names new VP of Innovation Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann, former Head of Cell Development at Skeleton Technologies, has been promoted to Vice President of Innovation.
Azoteq signs distribution agreement for Europe witht Endrich Sensor fusion specialist, Azoteq, announces that it has signed a distribution agreement for Europe with their new distributor partner, Endrich.
NEXT Biometrics receives COVID-19 US government loan The Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company says that its US subsidiary, Next Biometrics Inc., has received a COVID-19 US government sponsored loan (Paycheck Protection Program) of approximately USD 1 million.
Besi steers a steady ship during the current crisis BE Semiconductor (Besi), managed to maintain profitability during these uncertain times, thanks to the company’s flexible Asian supply chain and assembly capacity, Besi were able to shift production and final assembly sufficiently between its Malaysian, Chinese and Singapore facilities.
Insignis enhances relationship with Rutronik Insignis Technology Corp, a USA based fabless DRAM and eMMC memory provider, strengthens its cooperation with distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH.
Chinese investment fund invests in Swedish sensor company JonDeTech Sensors and the Chinese tech-fund Jiuyou Fund signed a term sheet regarding a directed issue of SEK 40 million (EUR 3.69 million) with a subscription period up until April 30, 2020. Jiuyou Fund now confirms the investment through binding agreement.
Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic Despite abruption to production facilities for most global manufacturers due to COVID-19, Seoul achieved its guided range of KRW 240 billion (EUR 182.86 million) to KRW 260 billion (EUR 198.10 million) in revenues for the quarter.
HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses Tower Semiconductor says that its 180nm Power Management platform will be used in HP Indigo’s next-generation high-resolution industrial presses.
Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa Anglia Components has been appointed UK and Ireland distributor for Hongfa Europe GmbH for its full range of electro-mechanical relays.
Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy Skeleton Technologies is now part of a newly launched pan-European initiative called InComEss, which aims to implement innovative material systems for energy harvesting and electrical energy storage.
Silicon Labs completes acquisition of Redpine Signals' connectivity business Silicon Labs has completed its acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and patent portfolio for USD 308 million in cash.
Axcelis receives order for 'Purion Dragon' Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for the Purion Dragon high current system from an unnamed memory manufacturer.
Palomar Technologies moves to new HQ – expands manufacturing footprint In February 2020, Palomar – which provides total process solutions for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging – moved into its new global HQ and expanded its facilities to over 110,000 square feet.Load more news
Most Read
- Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic
- TTM Technologies to reconfigure operations in China
- HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses
- Historical decline – smartphone production to drop by 16.5% YoY in 2Q20
- Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa