Lam Research to expand global footprint

Lam Research Corporation has selected Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang, Malaysia as the location for a new advanced technology production facility.

The new facility will be 700'000 square feet at the initial phase with the opportunity to expand in the future. Construction is expected to begin in early 2020, with the first shipment by 2021. With the new facility, it is projected that there will be up to approximately 350 jobs added over the next three years, including roles in manufacturing, facilities and on-site shipping and receiving, a press release reads. This expansion adds to Lam’s existing global production footprint with locations in the United States, South Korea, and Austria. “We are excited to partner with the Government of Malaysia, specifically with the state of Penang, as we add to our global footprint,” says Kevin Jennings, Senior Vice President, Global Operations of Lam Research, in the press release. “This facility is additive to Lam’s global operations and enables us to provide additional capacity, ensure business continuity for critical activities, and most importantly, improve our speed to solutions by being closer to customers and suppliers in the region.”