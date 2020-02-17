© nyul dreamstime.com

Murata completes new production facility in Malaysia

Murata Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn.Bhd. (Perak, Malaysia), a production subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., recently completed construction of a production facility that was started in October 2018.

Murata Electronics (Malaysia) is building the needed infrastructure to accommodate further increases in demand, with the aim of expanding its manufacturing capacity in response to rising demand for electronic components for progressively sophisticated mobile devices as well as for electric vehicles. The new building represents an investment of JPY 4 billion (EUR 33.58 million) and will provide the company with 23'000 new square metres at its disposal.