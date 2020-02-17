© nyul dreamstime.com Business | February 17, 2020
Murata completes new production facility in Malaysia
Murata Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn.Bhd. (Perak, Malaysia), a production subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., recently completed construction of a production facility that was started in October 2018.
Murata Electronics (Malaysia) is building the needed infrastructure to accommodate further increases in demand, with the aim of expanding its manufacturing capacity in response to rising demand for electronic components for progressively sophisticated mobile devices as well as for electric vehicles. The new building represents an investment of JPY 4 billion (EUR 33.58 million) and will provide the company with 23'000 new square metres at its disposal.
Renesas and Panthronics team up on wireless charging and IoT solutions Renesas and Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high performance wireless products, are collaborating to bring solutions to the consumer, industrial, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.
AKKA is now a majority owner of Data Respons Following the closing of the voluntary offer period, AKKA holds 72.89% of Data Respons’ share capital.
Sequans and Avnet sign global distribution deal Sequans Communications S.A. and Avnet have entered into a distribution agreement whereby Avnet will promote and sell Sequans’ IoT chips and modules and will exclusively promote and sell Monarch Go, an LTE-M/NB-IoT modem component designed for and certified by Verizon.
Synopsys completes acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS Synopsys, Inc. has completed its acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS. This acquisition broadens Synopsys' DesignWare Logic Library, Embedded Memory, General Purpose I/O, Analog, and Interface IP portfolio.
Qualcomm: Coronavirus may impact phone industry Chip maker Qualcomm Inc has issued a statement that the coronavirus outbreak in China poses a potential threat to the mobile phone industry.
South Korean supplier to set up manufacturing in Hungary Soulbrain, a South Korean materials company supplying chemicals used in semiconductors, displays and battery cells, is establishing its first European unit in Tatabánya in Hungary.
Seven major chip acquisitions valued at USD 1bn or more Semiconductor merger and acquisition activity strengthened in 2019 after pulling back in the two previous years from historic high levels of M&A agreements in 2015 and 2016.
Jenoptik is expecting further growth in 2020 Despite difficult economic conditions, Jenoptik continued to grow in 2019.
ams reports record results for full year 2019 Austrian sensor manufacturer ams reports that its revenues for 2019 was up 32% year-on-year, and fourth quarter revenues exceeded expectations with strong adjusted operating profitability.
Xperi enters into a patent and technology license deal with SK hynix Xperi Corporation has entered into a new patent and technology license agreement with semiconductor manufacturer SK hynix.
Communications equipment makers want high power outputs and small solution footprints Many communications systems are powered via a 48 V backplane. This voltage is normally stepped down to a lower intermediate bus voltage, typically to either 12 V, 5 V, or even lower, in order to power the racks of boards within the system.
Pennsylvania’s AMETEK acquires IntelliPower AMETEK Inc. has purchased IntelliPower, designer and manufacturer of high-reliability external battery packs and power conditioners and distribution units for defense and industrial applications.
Nuvia unveils first NA office, new leadership Santa Clara-based silicon design start-up NUVIA Inc. has opened its first international office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Murata completes new production building in Japan One of Murata’s manufacturing subsidiaries – Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. – has completed the construction of a new production building in Echizen City on the Fukui Prefecture, Japan.
Synapse opens two offshore semiconductor design centres Synapse Design has officially opened its newest semiconductor design centers: One in Ahmedabad, India and one in Penang, Malaysia. With the addition of these two design centers, the company now has eight offshore design centers (ODC).
Amtech receives order from power semiconductor customer in Asia Amtech Systems says that its subsidiary, Bruce Technologies, Inc., has received a significant new order for its full 300mm clustered HTR diffusion furnace from a top-tier global power semiconductor customer in Asia. The furnace is expected to ship in fiscal Q1 2021.
Osram starts the year with a strong first quarter After a challenging fiscal year 2019, Osram has made a robust start to fiscal 2020. On a comparable basis, revenue in the first quarter (ending December) grew slightly by 0.5% to EUR 873 million.
Presto acquires DELTA Microelectronics business from FORCE Technology Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and (IoT) device manufacturers, has acquired the DELTA Microelectronics business unit of FORCE Technology, the European provider of ASIC supply chain services.
Infineon: 'Our cost reduction measures are beginning to take effect' In the first three months of the 2020 fiscal year, Infineon's revenue decreased by 7% from EUR 2,062 million to EUR 1,916 million quarter-on-quarter.
Lam Research to expand global footprint Lam Research Corporation has selected Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang, Malaysia as the location for a new advanced technology production facility.
ON Semi looking to sell its manufacturing facility in Belgium ON Semiconductor says that it is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium.