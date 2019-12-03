© National Instruments

NI invests $40M in expansion of multifunctional facility in Penang

National Instruments is planning to expand its operations in Penang, Malaysia with a new investment which will create over 250 new jobs.

The expansion is expected to bring an additional USD 40 million in capital and 250 more jobs. “Our growing operations in Malaysia speaks loudly of the quality of the talent we have in Penang,” said Rajesh Purushothaman, vice president of APAC Manufacturing and managing director of NI Malaysia, in a press release. The company celebrates ten years in Penang, having established an integrated manufacturing, R&D, IT and finance center in 2009. This new broad-based expansion involves investment in key areas for the company, such as R&D, 5G Manufacturing and APAC Sales Shared Service Center. Chief Minister of Penang, Chow Kon Yeow, says in the press release that many of the products that will be built in this facility are related to Industry 4.0, 5G and the autonomous vehicles markets. “I am very pleased that National Instrument’s reinvestment is in line with the Penang State government’s emphasis on high quality investments that are sustainable as well as knowledge and technology-intensive,” Chow Kon Yeow says. According to a report from the Malay Mail the new facility will cover 160'000 square feet on six acres of land, the construction is expected to be completed within a year and the facility will be up and running by 2022.