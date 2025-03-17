Evertiq Expo Tampere 2025: from chips strategies to cybersecurity

This year’s program features a strong lineup of speakers, offering insights into important topics for the industry —from minimising the impact of semiconductor shortages to cybersecurity regulations and the evolving European electronics landscape.

What’s on the agenda?

The day kicks off with Jussi Räisänen from Kontram Oy, who will explore the role of DC contactors in energy storage and electric vehicle charging systems. Electric powertrains are rapidly becoming more common in vehicle applications, from electric scooters to heavy-duty mining machines. DC contactors are crucial components for regulating DC current from the charging station to the vehicle's motor. Räisänen will go over the various applications of DC contactors and the specific needs for each use case. Furthermore, the pros and cons of a new open contactor design in automotive applications will be discussed.

Ronny Nietzsche from Rochester Electronics is next to take the stage to discuss how companies can minimise the impact of semiconductor shortages and discontinuations — an issue that has challenged the global supply chain in recent years.

With sustainability regulations tightening, Juhana Jaatinen, CEO of RoHS Management Oy, will break down the EU Digital Product Passport. This initiative is designed to enhance transparency and traceability across product lifecycles, impacting industries ranging from consumer electronics to industrial equipment. Jaatinen, with over 30 years of experience in the electronics industry, takes a highly practical approach to compliance – he focuses on understanding the legislation, why it matters, and the steps companies should take.

Finland’s push for semiconductor leadership

Joonas Mikkilä from Technology Industries of Finland will outline the "Chips from the North" strategy. The plan, launched in 2024, aims to triple Finland’s semiconductor industry revenue to EUR 5–6 billion by 2035 and create 15,000 new jobs, solidifying the country’s role in the global value chain. Joonas will highlight Finland’s growth opportunities, its role in the global value chain, and how the nation’s collaborative public-private approach fuels innovation and international partnerships.

The Finnish Chips Competence Centre (FiCCC) will also take the stage to provide an update on the EU Chips Act, discussing how it is shaping the European electronics sector and what opportunities lie ahead.

As cybersecurity threats against embedded and IoT devices continue to rise, Willie Wiholm from Tritech Solutions AB will explore the EU’s new Cyber Resilience Act. His session will highlight what manufacturers must do to comply with these new regulations.

Recognising the next generation of talent

In 2023, Evertiq launched the Evertiq Scholarship to support emerging talent in the electronics industry. The Evertiq Scholarship returns this year, celebrating promising students who have demonstrated exceptional potential in the electronics industry.

Evertiq's Senior Editor, Dennis Dahlgren, will take the stage for a quick comparative look at Nordic EMS providers, looking at the strengths and positioning of different players in the region.

Closing the conference program is, Würth Elektronik who will speak about highly reliable flex-rigid boards for harsh environmental conditions – made in Europe

More than just a conference

In addition to the speaker sessions, the expo will provide ample opportunities to meet exhibitors, network with industry professionals, and discuss upcoming trends and business opportunities.

Evertiq Expo Tampere 2025 is free to attend. To secure your spot and gain access to the exhibition and conference sessions, register here.