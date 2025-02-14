Chips from the North – Finland's semiconductor roadmap

The country is home to more than 90 companies spanning the entire semiconductor value chain. These companies employ roughly 7,000 people who specialise in areas that are crucial to next-generation technologies, including chip design, advanced materials, process technologies, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and sensors, photonics, and quantum technologies.

One of Finland’s key competitive advantages is its ability to integrate semiconductor advancements with other high-tech industries. The country has a long-standing presence in mobile networks, largely due to companies like Nokia. The company has played a key role in developing 5G technologies, contributing to industry standards and participating in research efforts for the next generation of wireless communication, including 6G.

This expertise translates into semiconductor applications, particularly in RF and power electronics, which are essential for wireless communication, automotive, and industrial applications. Additionally, Finland’s strong position in photonics and quantum computing provides a unique edge in developing future semiconductor solutions that push the boundaries of computing and data transmission.

The Chips from the North strategy

Recognising its potential, Finland introduced the Chips from the North strategy in 2024, looking to triple industry revenue to EUR 5–6 billion by 2035 and create 15,000 new jobs. The strategy aligns with the EU Chips Act, which seeks to enhance Europe’s semiconductor sovereignty and reduce reliance on external suppliers. Finland’s expertise in mobile network technologies, material science, and quantum computing positions the country as a key contributor to Europe's semiconductor competitiveness.

The strategy emphasises Finland’s role in supporting the broader European semiconductor ecosystem, contributing to supply chain security and technological sovereignty. Through increased investment in pilot production facilities, advanced packaging technologies, and sustainable manufacturing solutions, Finland is looking to position itself as a critical hub for semiconductor innovation.

Finland’s semiconductor future

