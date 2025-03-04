Obsolescence: a question of when, not if

Nietzsche has shared his insights on the subject at multiple Evertiq Expo events, emphasizing that the goal isn’t to prevent obsolescence but to mitigate and control its risks.

“If you have a product that lasts more than a year or two, you will inevitably encounter this issue. And if you know that it will happen, how can you best mitigate and control the risks? Starting from that mindset, I think you’ll go a long way,” he says.

Mindful design

Obsolescence occurs when a component reaches the end of its lifecycle and is no longer available from the original manufacturer. In the worst case, this can lead to costly redesigns, testing, and requalification. To minimise such risks, Nietzsche advocates for integrating obsolescence management into the design process from the start.

“From the design stage, R&D teams must incorporate obsolescence considerations into their designs,” he explains. While companies already account for factors like manufacturing costs and reusability, Nietzsche questions why a similar approach isn’t applied to obsolescence. “We have design for manufacturing, design for cost, and design for reuse,” he says. “But why isn’t there a concept of ‘design for obsolescence’?”

He also warns against making design choices that increase long-term risks. “Why choose a design set that corners you at every turn? You might tolerate a high-risk factor in one area, but why expose yourself to risks in all areas?” Instead, he encourages companies to focus on sustainable solutions rather than the fastest or cheapest options.

A systemic challenge

A major challenge, Nietzsche notes, is that many companies lack robust processes for handling obsolescence. Even when awareness exists, effective strategies are often missing. “It’s not any one person’s fault; it’s a systemic issue,” he explains, stressing the need for open communication within organisations.

Prioritising risks is also key. “You have to be honest about your own design and its weaknesses. Not everything can be perfect, and most development engineers understand that,” he says.

Successfully managing obsolescence requires a proactive mindset, combining preparation with practical measures. Nietzsche highlights the importance of learning from past crises and ensuring that these lessons are passed on.

“Every crisis teaches us something new, but history also shows that the same problems tend to re-occur. It’s important not only to learn from crises but also to ensure that these lessons are passed on to future generations within the company.”

During Evertiq Expo in Tampere on March 27, Ronny Nietzsche will take the stage again to share more of his expertise on minimising the impact of component obsolescence.