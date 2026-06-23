TTM Technologies opens Ultra-HDI PCB facility in Syracuse

The 215,000 square-foot facility sits on TTM's existing Syracuse campus and is among the first in the US purpose-built for Ultra-HDI PCB and advanced packaging production for aerospace and defence, according to a press release from the company. Ultra-HDI boards enable greater miniaturisation and performance density than conventional PCBs — and until now, domestic US production capacity for the technology has been severely limited, with the majority of global manufacturing concentrated in Asia.

"Our defense customers need trusted, domestic, ultra-high-density interconnect production capability that meets the most demanding program requirements in the world. Today, we bring that capability to the United States," said Cathie Gridley, EVP and President of Aerospace & Defense at TTM.

The Syracuse opening comes days after TTM announced its entry into the European market through the planned acquisitions of Swiss Technology Group in Zürich, Switzerland, and ILFA in Hannover, Germany – two established PCB manufacturers serving medical, aerospace and defence customers, as Evertiq reported. The two moves together suggest a company actively expanding its geographic footprint and technology capabilities in parallel.

The project was first announced in November 2023 and builds on TTM's more than 60-year manufacturing presence in Syracuse.