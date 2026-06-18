TTM Technologies expands into the Swiss and German PCB markets

Through the acquisitions of Swiss Technology Group and ILFA GmbH, TTM will establish its own manufacturing footprint in Europe. The company aims to expand its presence in the advanced electronic interconnect solutions market, particularly for the medical, aerospace, and defense sectors.

“Consistent with our updated long-term strategy, these smaller but meaningful acquisitions establish our initial footprint in the important European market, adding healthy “long-cycle” businesses with strategic technology capabilities to the TTM portfolio, reinforcing our “up the chain” value-add technology approach. The acquisitions of Swiss Technology Group AG and ILFA demonstrate TTM’s strategic commitment to diversification through both product and geographic means, expand our technology solution capabilities and also build on our legacy applications" - said Edwin Roks, President and Chief Executive Officer of TTM Technologies.

Swiss Technology Group was formed in 2023 through the merger of GS Swiss and Hofstetter Group. The company manufactures rigid, flexible, and rigid-flex printed circuit boards (PCBs) and develops technologies related to the production and coating of miniature microelectronic components. STG operates facilities in both Switzerland and Germany. Its solutions are used in applications such as surgical robots, hearing aids, medical imaging systems, and implantable devices.

The second acquisition target is Hanover-based ILFA GmbH. The company has been active in the advanced PCB market for 45 years and serves customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical sectors. ILFA provides PCB design and manufacturing services, ranging from prototypes to full-scale production runs. The company produces single-sided, double-sided, and multilayer circuit boards with more than 30 layers. Its portfolio includes rigid, flexible, and rigid-flex solutions. ILFA employs approximately 190 people and operates a manufacturing facility in Kirchheimbolanden.

TTM stated that both acquisitions will broaden its technological capabilities and strengthen access to customers operating in markets that require high precision and specialized certifications.

The completion of both transactions is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. Additional details regarding the impact of the acquisitions on the group’s operations are expected to be provided during the company’s second-quarter earnings announcement.