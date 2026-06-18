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Electronics Production |

Europe's top 20 EMS companies: a fragmented landscape with pockets of strength

Dennis Dahlgren

With 31 companies in the global EMS/ODM Top 100, Europe has breadth – but not scale. A look at the region's top 20 reveals a manufacturing base spread across 14 countries, led by Germany and with the Nordics punching well above their weight.

Europe's position in the global EMS and ODM landscape has been well documented: 31 companies in the Top 100, a 4.4% average revenue growth rate in 2025 against a global average of 23%, and just one representative – Zollner Elektronik – in the global Top 30. The structural gap between European and Asian manufacturers remains wide.

But within that broader picture, the composition of Europe's top 20 reveals a more nuanced story.

Zollner leads, Germany dominates

Zollner Elektronik remains the undisputed European leader – a position it has held for years – even as its global rank slipped slightly from 28 to 29. The Bavarian EMS provider is the only European company operating at a scale that places it alongside the upper tier of the global players.

Germany has three companies in the top 20 – Zollner, RAFI Group and Diehl AKO – more than any other single country at that level. Within the top 20, several other countries are represented twice: Austria (Kontron and Melecs EWS), Switzerland (Cicor Technologies and Variosystems), Sweden (Hanza and NOTE) and the Netherlands (Neways and Prodrive Technologies).

Top countries across the full 31: Germany, then a three-way tie

The picture shifts slightly when looking at the full set of 31 European companies in the Top 100. Germany's count rises to six with the addition of Keenfinity Group, BMK and TQ-Systems – comfortably the largest national contingent. Behind Germany, three countries are tied with three companies each: Sweden (Hanza, NOTE, Inission), Italy (Bitron Electronics, Elemaster, SECO) and France (All Circuits, LACROIX Electronics, AGÔN Group). Together, these four countries account for 15 of the 31 European companies in the list.

It is worth noting that BMK, ranked 82nd globally, was acquired by Hanza in a deal that was completed in January 2026. The 2025 ranking reflects the two companies as they stood before the deal closed – but their combined revenues would place Hanza considerably higher up both the European and global rankings going forward.

Nordic momentum

Five Nordic companies feature in the top 20: GPV Group (Denmark, global rank 40), Scanfil (Finland, global rank 46), Kitron (Norway, global rank 49), Hanza (Sweden, global rank 60) and NOTE (Sweden, global rank 76). Kitron's climb from global rank 54 to 49 and Hanza's move from 65 to 60 are among the more notable upward movements in the European segment of the list.

Looking at the full set of 31 European companies in the Top 100, the Nordic region has eight companies on the list – a notable footprint for a region with a combined population of around 27 million people.

European rankGlobal rank 2025Global rank 2024CompanyCountry
12928Zollner Elektronik AGGermany
23534Kontron AGAustria
34040GPV GroupDenmark
44139Bitron Electronics S.p.A.Italy
54649Scanfil plcFinland
64848Videoton Holding Zrt.Hungary
74954Kitron ASANorway
85461Cicor Technologies Ltd.Switzerland
95756TT Electronics plcUK
106065Hanza ABSweden
116263Neways Electronics International N.V.Netherlands
126460Prodrive Technologies B.V.Netherlands
136566Melecs EWS GmbHAustria
146668All Circuits S.A.S.France
156772RAFI Group, EMS DivisionGermany
166975Fideltronik Sp. z o.o.Poland
177676NOTE ABSweden
187781Connect Group NVBelgium
197983Variosystems AGSwitzerland
208074Diehl AKO Stiftung & Co. KGGermany
Source: in4ma / EMSNOW EMS & ODM Global 100
The top 20 European EMS/ODM companies

This ranking is part of the wider EMS & ODM Global 100 research jointly conducted by in4ma and EMSNOW. It is published alongside the presentation "Diverging paths: how Europe fell behind in the global EMS industry," delivered by Dieter G. Weiss, CEO and Founder of in4ma, and Eric Miscoll, Publisher of EMSNOW, at Evertiq Expo Berlin.

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