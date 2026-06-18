Europe's position in the global EMS and ODM landscape has been well documented: 31 companies in the Top 100, a 4.4% average revenue growth rate in 2025 against a global average of 23%, and just one representative – Zollner Elektronik – in the global Top 30. The structural gap between European and Asian manufacturers remains wide.

But within that broader picture, the composition of Europe's top 20 reveals a more nuanced story.

Zollner leads, Germany dominates

Zollner Elektronik remains the undisputed European leader – a position it has held for years – even as its global rank slipped slightly from 28 to 29. The Bavarian EMS provider is the only European company operating at a scale that places it alongside the upper tier of the global players.

Germany has three companies in the top 20 – Zollner, RAFI Group and Diehl AKO – more than any other single country at that level. Within the top 20, several other countries are represented twice: Austria (Kontron and Melecs EWS), Switzerland (Cicor Technologies and Variosystems), Sweden (Hanza and NOTE) and the Netherlands (Neways and Prodrive Technologies).

Top countries across the full 31: Germany, then a three-way tie

The picture shifts slightly when looking at the full set of 31 European companies in the Top 100. Germany's count rises to six with the addition of Keenfinity Group, BMK and TQ-Systems – comfortably the largest national contingent. Behind Germany, three countries are tied with three companies each: Sweden (Hanza, NOTE, Inission), Italy (Bitron Electronics, Elemaster, SECO) and France (All Circuits, LACROIX Electronics, AGÔN Group). Together, these four countries account for 15 of the 31 European companies in the list.

It is worth noting that BMK, ranked 82nd globally, was acquired by Hanza in a deal that was completed in January 2026. The 2025 ranking reflects the two companies as they stood before the deal closed – but their combined revenues would place Hanza considerably higher up both the European and global rankings going forward.

Nordic momentum

Five Nordic companies feature in the top 20: GPV Group (Denmark, global rank 40), Scanfil (Finland, global rank 46), Kitron (Norway, global rank 49), Hanza (Sweden, global rank 60) and NOTE (Sweden, global rank 76). Kitron's climb from global rank 54 to 49 and Hanza's move from 65 to 60 are among the more notable upward movements in the European segment of the list.

Looking at the full set of 31 European companies in the Top 100, the Nordic region has eight companies on the list – a notable footprint for a region with a combined population of around 27 million people.

European rank Global rank 2025 Global rank 2024 Company Country 1 29 28 Zollner Elektronik AG Germany 2 35 34 Kontron AG Austria 3 40 40 GPV Group Denmark 4 41 39 Bitron Electronics S.p.A. Italy 5 46 49 Scanfil plc Finland 6 48 48 Videoton Holding Zrt. Hungary 7 49 54 Kitron ASA Norway 8 54 61 Cicor Technologies Ltd. Switzerland 9 57 56 TT Electronics plc UK 10 60 65 Hanza AB Sweden 11 62 63 Neways Electronics International N.V. Netherlands 12 64 60 Prodrive Technologies B.V. Netherlands 13 65 66 Melecs EWS GmbH Austria 14 66 68 All Circuits S.A.S. France 15 67 72 RAFI Group, EMS Division Germany 16 69 75 Fideltronik Sp. z o.o. Poland 17 76 76 NOTE AB Sweden 18 77 81 Connect Group NV Belgium 19 79 83 Variosystems AG Switzerland 20 80 74 Diehl AKO Stiftung & Co. KG Germany Source: in4ma / EMSNOW EMS & ODM Global 100 The top 20 European EMS/ODM companies

This ranking is part of the wider EMS & ODM Global 100 research jointly conducted by in4ma and EMSNOW. It is published alongside the presentation "Diverging paths: how Europe fell behind in the global EMS industry," delivered by Dieter G. Weiss, CEO and Founder of in4ma, and Eric Miscoll, Publisher of EMSNOW, at Evertiq Expo Berlin.