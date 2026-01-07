Hanza completes acquisition of German EMS provider BMK
Hanza has completed the acquisition of German EMS provider BMK Group GmbH. The deal was executed through a share issue in kind, with BMK’s three founders receiving approximately 17 million newly issued Hanza shares as full payment.
BMK employs around 1,500 people and has operations in Augsburg, Germany, the Czech Republic, and a partnership in a company in Israel. The company reports annual turnover of approximately SEK 3.3 billion and an operating margin of around 7.3%. BMK provides electronics manufacturing and complex assembly, covering both small series and high-volume production.
The acquisition completes Hanza's strategic phase “Hanza 2025,” which focused on establishing five manufacturing clusters across Europe. Hanza said the deal adds capacity, expertise, and leadership to support ongoing operations, including the LYNX programme for the defence sector.
The next strategic phase, “Hanza 2028,” is scheduled to be presented during a capital markets day in connection with the company's 2025 year-end report on 24 February 2026.
"BMK represents exactly the quality company we need within the Group to continue the development of Hanza. BMK has a strong corporate culture, a stable customer base and is technically leading within its manufacturing area. The fact that the sellers choose to become co-owners as payment for the company also demonstrates a clear and long-term conviction in the Group's strategy for the future", says Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza, in a press release.