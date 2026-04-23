Only one European company in global EMS Top 30

in4ma and EMSNOW currently track around 150 companies globally, from which the top 100 EMS and ODM providers are selected each year. Out of these 150 companies, 120 have annual revenues greater than USD 120 million.

Data presented at Evertiq Expo Zurich shows that the global Top 100 EMS/ODM companies generated approximately USD 820 billion in revenue, accounting for around 84% of the total market. The industry itself comprises an estimated 7,600 companies worldwide, employing roughly 2.4 million people.

Within this group, the Top 10 largest providers represent nearly three-quarters of total Top 100 revenues, with Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) accounting for more than 30% alone.

Despite the global scale – an estimated 7,600 EMS/ODM – the distribution of market power remains uneven. Among the global Top 30 EMS/ODM companies, more than half are made up by Taiwanse and Chinese companies.

Europe underrepresented at the top

European companies maintain only a limited foothold among the industry’s largest players. Within the global Top 30 EMS/ODM companies, just one European firm is present: Zollner Elektronik.

Global rank 2025 Company Country Global rank 2025 Company Country 1 Hon Hai (Foxconn) Taiwan 16 USI China 2 Wistron Taiwan 17 Accton Taiwan 3 Quanta Taiwan 18 TPV Technology China 4 Luxshare China 19 Qisda Taiwan 5 Pegatron Taiwan 20 Dixon Technologies India 6 Jabil USA 21 Kinpo Electronics Taiwan 7 Wiwynn Taiwan 22 Lite-On Technology Taiwan 8 Flex USA 23 Suzhou Dongshan China 9 BYD Electronics China 24 Cal-Comp Electronics Thailand 10 Compal Taiwan 25 Plexus USA 11 Huaqin Technology China 26 Kaga Electronics Japan 12 Inventec Taiwan 27 Wistron NeWeb Taiwan 13 Goertek China 28 Fabrinet Thailand 14 Celestica Canada 29 Zollner Elektronik Germany 15 Sanmina USA 30 Benchmark Electronics USA

This highlights the region’s absence from the very top tier of global manufacturing scale, which continues to be dominated by Asian and, to a lesser extent, North American providers.

Looking at the broader Top 100, Europe’s position improves in terms of representation, with 31 companies included. Within this group, the DACH region – Germany, Austria and Switzerland – accounts for 10 companies, indicating a strong industrial base in Central Europe.

DACH rank 2025 Global rank 2025 Company Country 1 29 Zollner Elektronik AG Germany 2 35 Kontron AG Austria 3 54 Cicor Technologies Switzerland 4 65 Melecs EWS GmbH Austria 5 67 RAFI Group, EMS Division Germany 6 79 Variosystems AG Switzerland 7 80 Diehl AKO Stiftung & Co. KG Germany 8 81 Keenfinity Group Germany 9 82 BMK GmbH Germany 10 84 TQ Systems GmbH Germany

Small market share despite industrial base

Europe’s share of the global EMS/ODM market remains modest at around 6%, compared with approximately 9% for the United States and 19% for the Americas as a whole. Taiwan, excluding Foxconn, still holds 34% of the market, and China, together with Hong Kong, holds 16%.

The data reflects a structural imbalance: while Europe hosts a significant number of EMS providers, relatively few operate at the scale required to compete with the largest global players.

Revenue development among the 41 European EMS companies that are part of the analysis have shown notable growth. Following strong growth between 2020 and 2023 – at rates of 22.9%, 19.1% and 13.9% – the market contracted by 4.2% before returning to modest growth of 5.2% in the latest period.