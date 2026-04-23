Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Top-30
© Liviorki for Evertiq
Analysis |

Only one European company in global EMS Top 30

Dennis Dahlgren

The global EMS/ODM industry continues to expand, but scale and growth remain unevenly distributed, with Asian players flexing their dominance while Europe lags behind, according to new research from in4ma and EMSNOW.

in4ma and EMSNOW currently track around 150 companies globally, from which the top 100 EMS and ODM providers are selected each year. Out of these 150 companies, 120 have annual revenues greater than USD 120 million.

Data presented at Evertiq Expo Zurich shows that the global Top 100 EMS/ODM companies generated approximately USD 820 billion in revenue, accounting for around 84% of the total market. The industry itself comprises an estimated 7,600 companies worldwide, employing roughly 2.4 million people.

Within this group, the Top 10 largest providers represent nearly three-quarters of total Top 100 revenues, with Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) accounting for more than 30% alone. 

Despite the global scale – an estimated 7,600 EMS/ODM – the distribution of market power remains uneven. Among the global Top 30 EMS/ODM companies, more than half are made up by Taiwanse and Chinese companies.

Europe underrepresented at the top

European companies maintain only a limited foothold among the industry’s largest players. Within the global Top 30 EMS/ODM companies, just one European firm is present: Zollner Elektronik. 

Global rank 2025CompanyCountryGlobal rank 2025CompanyCountry
1Hon Hai (Foxconn)Taiwan16USIChina
2Wistron Taiwan17Accton Taiwan
3Quanta Taiwan18TPV Technology China
4Luxshare China19Qisda Taiwan
5Pegatron Taiwan20Dixon TechnologiesIndia
6JabilUSA21Kinpo ElectronicsTaiwan
7Wiwynn Taiwan22Lite-On TechnologyTaiwan
8FlexUSA23Suzhou DongshanChina
9BYD Electronics China24Cal-Comp ElectronicsThailand
10Compal Taiwan25PlexusUSA
11Huaqin Technology China26Kaga Electronics Japan
12Inventec Taiwan27Wistron NeWeb Taiwan
13GoertekChina28FabrinetThailand
14CelesticaCanada29Zollner ElektronikGermany
15Sanmina USA30Benchmark ElectronicsUSA

This highlights the region’s absence from the very top tier of global manufacturing scale, which continues to be dominated by Asian and, to a lesser extent, North American providers.

Looking at the broader Top 100, Europe’s position improves in terms of representation, with 31 companies included. Within this group, the DACH region – Germany, Austria and Switzerland – accounts for 10 companies, indicating a strong industrial base in Central Europe.

DACH rank 2025Global rank 2025CompanyCountry
129Zollner Elektronik AGGermany
235Kontron AGAustria
354Cicor TechnologiesSwitzerland
465Melecs EWS GmbHAustria
567RAFI Group, EMS DivisionGermany
679Variosystems AGSwitzerland
780Diehl AKO Stiftung & Co. KGGermany
881Keenfinity GroupGermany
982BMK GmbHGermany
1084TQ Systems GmbHGermany

Small market share despite industrial base

Europe’s share of the global EMS/ODM market remains modest at around 6%, compared with approximately 9% for the United States and 19% for the Americas as a whole. Taiwan, excluding Foxconn, still holds 34% of the market, and China, together with Hong Kong, holds 16%.

The data reflects a structural imbalance: while Europe hosts a significant number of EMS providers, relatively few operate at the scale required to compete with the largest global players.

Revenue development among the 41 European EMS companies that are part of the analysis have shown notable growth. Following strong growth between 2020 and 2023 – at rates of 22.9%, 19.1% and 13.9% – the market contracted by 4.2% before returning to modest growth of 5.2% in the latest period.

Ad
Load more news
© 2026 Evertiq AB April 23 2026 1:08 pm V31.1.17-1
Ad
Ad