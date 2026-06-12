Evertiq Expo Berlin 2026: a closer look at the conference programme

The conference at TEC Event Campus will open with a presentation by Moritz Floder of Kurtz Ersa, who will examine one of the foundations of modern electronics manufacturing: process data acquisition. As production environments become increasingly interconnected, capturing reliable data across both manual and automated processes is becoming essential for quality assurance, traceability and operational visibility.

Taking the stage next, Stefan Theil, CEO of Factronix, will examine how electronic component reclamation is emerging as a practical response to supply chain disruptions, component shortages and growing sustainability requirements. Drawing on real-world examples, he will explain how recovered and refurbished components can be safely reintroduced into production while supporting both resilience and circular economy goals.

David Kammerer from smartTec GmbH will then turn the spotlight toward production logistics. His presentation will explore how modular and scalable logistics solutions can help manufacturers improve material availability, inventory visibility, traceability and the handling of moisture-sensitive components in increasingly complex production environments.

The morning programme continues with Mira Grünhaupt of PAILOT GmbH, who will discuss how AI-supported advanced scheduling is transforming production planning in electronics manufacturing. Using practical examples, she will show how manufacturers can move beyond spreadsheets and reactive decision-making toward more intelligent and resilient planning processes.

Before the lunch break, Nikolaos Florous of Memphis Electronic will provide a broader market perspective with an analysis of the ongoing transformation of the global memory industry. His presentation will examine how AI-driven demand, geopolitical developments and shifting investment patterns are reshaping both advanced and legacy memory markets.

Dr. Dimitri Kokkinis from CICOR will open the afternoon technical sessions with a look at component embedding technologies. As electronic devices continue to shrink while increasing in functionality, embedding active and passive components directly into multilayer substrates is becoming an increasingly important path toward higher performance and greater miniaturisation.

The longest session of the day will follow as Dieter G. Weiss of in4ma and Eric Miscoll of EMSNOW take a closer look at the global EMS landscape. Their presentation will analyse why European EMS companies have struggled to return to growth while manufacturers in Asia continue to expand, offering valuable insight into the industry's changing competitive dynamics.

Returning to manufacturing technologies, Dirk Rettschlag of LPKF will discuss the latest developments in laser depaneling. His presentation will highlight how advances in laser power and beam control are improving both manufacturing precision and cost efficiency across a growing range of electronics applications.

Than Daniel Schulze from DYCONEX will continue the discussion on advanced PCB technologies, focusing on fine-line production and the opportunities enabled by semi-additive processes. His presentation will explore how increasingly smaller structures are opening new possibilities for miniaturised and high-performance electronic applications.

The conference will conclude with a strong focus on the future of electronics manufacturing in Germany. Georg Denkinger of Leuze electronic assembly will address one of the industry's most pressing questions: how manufacturers can remain competitive despite rising costs, labour shortages and increasing global pressure. His presentation will explore the role of automation, digitalisation, technical expertise and customer partnerships in shaping the next generation of German electronics manufacturing.

Evertiq Expo Berlin 2026 will take place on 18 June at TEC Event Campus. Registration for the event remains open.