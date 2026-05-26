Evertiq Expo Berlin – between resilience, AI and manufacturing reality

High energy costs, geopolitical fragmentation, supply chain disruptions and growing pressure from Asian manufacturing ecosystems are forcing companies to rethink how electronics should be designed, sourced and produced in Europe. At the same time, AI, automation and the growing complexity of advanced electronics are accelerating the need for new manufacturing approaches, new planning models and new levels of production intelligence.

This transition is particularly visible in Germany — still one of Europe’s most important industrial and electronics hubs, but also a market increasingly confronted with questions about competitiveness, resilience and technological sovereignty.

While many of the industry’s structural pressures are most visible in Germany’s industrial regions, Berlin represents something equally important: the meeting point between Europe’s digital ambitions and the manufacturing realities behind them.

As a city associated with software, AI and technological experimentation, Berlin increasingly intersects with the realities of industrial manufacturing, supply chains and hardware development. It is therefore a fitting location for discussions shaping today’s electronics industry — from AI-driven factory planning and advanced PCB manufacturing to supply chain resilience and the future of European EMS.

These themes will define this year’s conference programme during Evertiq Expo Berlin 2026.

One of the clearest themes emerging from this year’s programme is the growing need to regain control over manufacturing complexity. As production environments become more interconnected and less predictable, manufacturers are increasingly investing in visibility, traceability and intelligent planning systems capable of responding to disruptions in real time.

This shift is reflected in presentations from Moritz Floder (Kurtz Ersa), who will discuss process data acquisition across manual and automated manufacturing environments, and André Walter (smartTec), whose presentation examines how modular and scalable logistics systems can improve inventory visibility, traceability and the handling of moisture-sensitive components across increasingly complex production environments. Mira Grünhaupt (PAILOT) will examine how AI-supported advanced scheduling can help manufacturers manage workforce constraints, machine availability, material shortages and production volatility — transforming planning from reactive improvisation into a strategic capability.

But operational efficiency alone is no longer enough. Another strong thread running through the programme is resilience — both in supply chains and in Europe’s broader industrial position.

Stefan Theil (Factronix) will explore component reclamation and refurbishment as a response to growing supply chain instability, obsolescence and sustainability pressures, presenting reclaimed components not simply as a recycling initiative, but as an emerging sourcing strategy for manufacturers facing constrained supply. Nikolaos Florous (Memphis Electronic) will provide a broader perspective on the structural transformation of the global memory market, examining how AI-driven demand concentration, geopolitical realignment and rising capital intensity are reshaping both advanced and legacy memory supply chains.

The wider competitive landscape will be addressed by Dieter G. Weiss (in4ma) and Eric Mescoll (EMSNOW), who will analyse why Europe’s EMS sector has struggled to recover while manufacturers in Asia continue to expand at significantly higher rates. Closing the programme, Georg Denkinger (Leuze electronic assembly) will shift the discussion toward Germany itself, focusing on how electronics manufacturing can remain competitive despite rising structural pressures and increasingly demanding global conditions.

The programme also reflects another defining challenge for the industry: the physical limits of modern electronics manufacturing. As systems become smaller, denser and more performance-critical, competitive advantage increasingly depends not only on design innovation, but on the ability to manufacture advanced electronics reliably and at scale.

This topic is reflected in presentations from Dr. Dimitri Kokkinis (CICOR) on embedding passive and active components directly into multilayer PCB substrates, Dirk Rettschlag (LPKF) on advances in laser depaneling technologies, and Daniel Schulze (DYCONEX) on fine-line PCB production and semi-additive processes enabling structures below 10 µm. Together, these presentations highlight how manufacturing precision itself is becoming a critical technological differentiator across advanced electronics applications.

Taken together, the conference programme offers a snapshot of an industry navigating several transformations simultaneously — balancing automation with resilience, innovation with manufacturability, and global competition with regional industrial priorities.

Evertiq Expo Berlin 2026 will take place on 18 June 2026. Registration for the event is open.