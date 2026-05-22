Evertiq Expo celebrated 15 years – in the city where it all began

332 visitors from 215 companies met 106 exhibiting companies on the day – a visitor record for Lund. In total, 591 people passed through Sparbanken Skåne Arena during the Expo.

– Coming back to Lund for our 15th anniversary felt right. This is where it all started, and the turnout on the day showed that the appetite for this format is as strong as ever, says Daniel Myrtenblad, Expo Manager at Evertiq.

The conference programme worked through some of the weightier issues facing the industry. Vytautas Ilgūnas from TLT PCB made the case that European AI sovereignty is a pipe dream without a rebuilt domestic PCB industry.

Elisabet Österlund and Malin Berglund from Semiconductor Sweden laid out the foundation for Sweden's national semiconductor strategy 2035 – an ecosystem of more than 8,000 companies, 260,000 employees and revenues exceeding 100 billion euros that directly depend on advanced electronics and semiconductor technology.

Mahdi Fazeli from Halmstad University covered hardware trojans and what a globalised supply chain really means for security in the industry. As circuits are designed, manufactured and assembled across different parts of the world, the window for malicious modifications widens – and Fazeli argued that hardware security is one of the most critical and most overlooked challenges in modern electronics.

Claus Aasholm from Semiconductor Business Intelligence took a data-first look at the semiconductor market, weighing facts and figures against the narratives that tend to dominate industry conversation. His analysis covered capacity expansion, capital flows, supply chain shifts and the real effects of regional policy.

The day closed with a mapping of the Swedish EMS market. Of 77 dedicated EMS providers with combined revenues of SEK 13.6 billion in 2024, just ten individual production sites account for 57.5% of the entire market.

On the floor, the mood was broadly positive. Conversations naturally drifted toward supply constraints – memory, copper foil and lead times that keep stretching – but without the unease you might expect. Most people seemed busy and were cautiously optimistic about the near term.

Defence spending ran as a thread through many discussions, tied closely to questions about European self-sufficiency. AI and data centres came up constantly too, with views ranging from straightforward enthusiasm to more sceptical takes on what happens when the bubble eventually bursts – if it does.

The next Evertiq Expo in Sweden takes place in Gothenburg on 17 September 2026.