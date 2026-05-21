EMS in Sweden – Ten factories, half the market

Out of 77 pure-play EMS operators producing a combined SEK 13.6 billion in 2024, more than half the revenue concentrates in a handful of buildings.

That is where this mapping of Swedish electronics manufacturing begins. Not with who is biggest, but with what the shape of the market actually looks like when you map it in full.

Why 2024 and not 2025? A significant portion of Swedish companies have yet to file their 2025 annual reports. The figures presented here represent complete 2024 data across all 77 operators in the database.

How the database was built

Last year's ranking of Sweden's top 15 EMS companies was built on annual reports and industry data. This year's is built on the same data, but also takes a more systematic approach.

Starting from the Swedish Standard Industrial Classification – SNI codes covering PCBA, electronics contract manufacturing, and electronics production – Evertiq worked through a universe of hundreds of registered companies. Each one checked individually: website, annual report, Bolagsverket filings, news archives. Does this company have in-house PCBA capability? Does it serve external customers? Is it genuinely an EMS provider, or something else wearing the label?

At the end of that process, 77 separate legal entities remained. Some part of bigger groups, some individual companies, and some with more than one factory operating under the same legal entity. However, still significantly fewer than what was initially identified.

The rest were OEMs, ODMs designing their own products, captive production units serving a single parent company, operators without in-house SMT capability, companies that had closed or been absorbed, and a surprisingly large number that simply describe themselves as electronics manufacturers but do something else entirely. Aros Electronics – SEK 661 million in 2024 revenues – was excluded as an ODM. Allelektronik in Hultsfred was excluded as a captive single-customer operation following its absorption into Regin.

The 77 that remained are the ones that count.

A pyramid with a very steep slope

Map those 77 legal entities by revenue, and the shape that emerges is not a gentle curve. It is a drop-off.

Three individual factories clear SEK 1 billion in revenues on their own: Kitron's Jönköping operation at SEK 1.18 billion, Scanfil's Åtvidaberg factory at SEK 1.04 billion, and GPV in Västerås at SEK 1.06 billion. Note factory in Torsby sits at SEK 985 million – and would rank fourth on this list as a standalone company. A single factory in a small Värmland town.

Below the billion threshold, there is a solid mid-tier: seven more factories between SEK 500 million and SEK 1 billion. Together with the three billion-factory sites, these ten production sites represent 57.5% of the entire Swedish EMS market.

Then comes the middle ground: 18 companies between SEK 100 million and SEK 500 million, generating 31.4% of the market. Capable, often long-established operators. Many of them are independent with decades of history and a clear sense of what they are good at.

After that, the slope becomes almost vertical. Fourteen companies share the SEK 50–100 million band, generating 6.8% combined. 35 companies – nearly half the entire database – sit below SEK 50 million and share 4.3%. The smallest entry in the database recorded revenues of SEK 243,000 in 2024.

Sweden's 20 largest EMS companies together operate 34 factories and generated a combined SEK 12.2 billion in 2024, and holds 89.8% of the total market. That is what the top of the pyramid looks like.

The ranking, and why it comes in two versions

The 20 largest EMS companies in Sweden by 2024 revenues are shown below – but this year, in two versions. The reason is a single acquisition.

Kitron completed its purchase of DeltaNordic Sweden in January 2026. The company was renamed Kitron Eltech AB in April 2026. Since this ranking is based on revenues generated in 2024 – before the acquisition closed – honesty requires treating Kitron and DeltaNordic as the separate companies they were when those revenues were earned.

The first table is the historically accurate picture. Kitron is in fourth position, with SEK 1.18 billion in revenues, and Jönköping as its only Swedish facility. DeltaNordic comes in at ninth place, with SEK 438 million in revenues and operations in both Örnsköldsvik and Järfälla.

The second table shows the change that acquisition brings. With DeltaNordic's revenues folded in, Kitron moves to second place, overtaking both Hanza and Scanfil. The gap with Note – SEK 2.2 billion – narrows but remains substantial. Everyone from ninth place downwards shifts up one place.

Companies operating multiple Swedish factories are ranked by their combined Swedish revenues.

Rank Company 2024 Revenue (SEK thousands) Sites Locations 1 Note 2,204,474 4 Herrljunga, Lund, Norrtälje, Torsby 2 Scanfil 1,589,337 2 Åtvidaberg, Malmö 3 Hanza 1,235,212 2 Årjäng, Ronneby 4 Kitron 1,181,401 1 Jönköping 5 GPV 1,061,964 1 Västerås 6 Inission 890,376 4 Munkfors, Stockholm, Borås, Malmö 7 Sanmina 620,666 1 Örnsköldsvik 8 Rimaster 601,867 1 Rimforsa 9 DeltaNordic Sweden 438,306 2 Örnsköldsvik, Järfälla 10 LEAB 410,605 3 Lövånger, Fagersta, Uppsala 11 HPTronic 387,360 2 Ljungby, Lund 12 Norautron 233,382 1 Vänersborg 13 Techsam Electronics 203,072 1 Robertsfors 14 Propoint 189,984 1 Kungsbacka 15 Optronic 187,386 1 Skellefteå 16 Frontside Electronics 144,587 1 Mölnlycke 17 Consilium Safety Sweden Production 143,882 1 Göteborg 18 Syntronic Production Services 132,737 2 Kumla, Sandviken 19 Nordic Industries & Technology 120,678 1 Bräkne-Hoby 20 ACTIA EMS Sweden 120,576 1 Linköping Sweden's top 20 EMS companies — 2024

Top 20 share of market: 89.0%

Rank Company 2024 Revenue (SEK thousands) Sites Locations 1 Note 2,204,474 4 Herrljunga, Lund, Norrtälje, Torsby 2 Kitron (incl. Kitron Eltech) 1,619,707 3 Jönköping, Örnsköldsvik, Järfälla 3 Scanfil 1,589,337 2 Åtvidaberg, Malmö 4 Hanza 1,235,212 2 Årjäng, Ronneby 5 GPV 1,061,964 1 Västerås 6 Inission 890,376 4 Munkfors, Stockholm, Borås, Malmö 7 Sanmina 620,666 1 Örnsköldsvik 8 Rimaster 601,867 1 Rimforsa 9 LEAB 410,605 3 Lövånger, Fagersta, Uppsala 10 HPTronic 387,360 2 Ljungby, Lund 11 Norautron 233,382 1 Vänersborg 12 Techsam Electronics 203,072 1 Robertsfors 13 Propoint 189,984 1 Kungsbacka 14 Optronic 187,386 1 Skellefteå 15 Frontside Electronics 144,587 1 Mölnlycke 16 Consilium Safety Sweden Production 143,882 1 Göteborg 17 Syntronic Production Services 132,737 2 Kumla, Sandviken 18 Nordic Industries & Technology 120,678 1 Bräkne-Hoby 19 ACTIA EMS Sweden 120,576 1 Linköping 20 Eskilstuna Elektronikpartner 108,072 1 Eskilstuna The same ranking, one acquisition later

Top 20 share of market: 89.8%

The market keeps moving

The 2024 figures are a snapshot of a market that was already shifting when they were recorded, and has shifted further since.

DeltaNordic's absorption into Kitron is the most significant structural change – a SEK 438 million company becoming part of the group that moves up to second place.

Hanza closed the Stockholm facility it inherited from Orbit One after completing that acquisition, a reminder that acqusitions and closures sometimes arrive together.

In April 2026, Rimaster acquired Konprod in Åtvidaberg – 40 employees, approximately SEK 60 million in revenue. A modest transaction in absolute terms, but it gives Rimaster a second Swedish site.

Norautron was sold by its founding family to Norwegian private equity firm Norvestor in late 2025, with ambitions to expand. The Swedish operation's position in the rankings may look different next time.

The direction is consistent across all of these: fewer standalone operators, more group-owned production, and larger individual sites. The long tail of 35 companies below SEK 50 million faces a structural question about the next decade that none of them can entirely ignore.

The top 20's 34 factories stretch from Malmö in the south to Lövånger and Skellefteå in the north – a spread that reflects where Swedish industrial customers are concentrated, but also where decades of manufacturing heritage have taken root.

This database covers pure-play EMS operators with in-house PCBA capability serving external customers. ODMs, captive production units, and operators without in-house SMT capability are excluded.

Source: Annual reports via allabolag.se. Swedish factory revenues only. Each legal entity is counted separately.

This ranking was presented at Evertiq Expo Lund 2026.