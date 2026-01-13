Kitron completes DeltaNordic acquisition

DeltaNordic operates production sites in Sweden and China and supplies electronics and electrical systems primarily to defence customers, as well as to the mining, construction and infrastructure sectors. The acquisition strengthens Kitron’s position in defence-related electronics manufacturing and expands its footprint in the Swedish market.

As part of the transaction, Kitron has issued approximately 2.3 million new shares to the sellers, corresponding to a value of SEK 150 million (approximately EUR 14 million). Of these, around 1.2 million shares are subject to a 12-month lock-up period, while the remaining roughly 1.1 million shares are locked up for six months.