Norvestor to acquire EMS nompany Norautron

Norautron, headquartered in Horten, Norway, operates manufacturing and prototyping facilities in Norway, Sweden, Poland, China, and Malaysia, serving customers across multiple sectors. The company reported revenues of approximately NOK 2.5 billion (EUR 213.4 million) in 2024 and employs more than 1,000 people.

"We have followed the development of Norautron closely for many years and are truly impressed with the organic growth journey of the company since its inception in Horten in 1989 when the late Jørgen Cato Broch established what is now the global Norautron group," says Per-Ola Baalerud, Partner at Norvestor Advisory, in a press release.

Baalerud continues to say that Norautrons successful global customers and several recent strategic wins in the home market means that the company is preparing to ramp up activities and make significant investments in local competence, facilities, infrastructure, and capacity.

A core part of this journey is the establishment of a greenfield facility in Horten where all of Norautron’s local activities are gathered under one roof.

Norautron’s CEO, Bjørn Einar Brath, who took office earlier this year, says that with Norvestor on board as a partner, the manufacturer plans to continue to grow its footprint and further strengthen its capacity and capabilities.

Embron Group’s CEO, Kjell Magne Leirgulen, describes the sale as a carefully considered decision.

"Leaving such an important part of the Broch family business in the hands of new owners after more than 35 years is a process we have not taken upon lightly. Norvestor has a track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in highly reputed companies to develop and grow businesses internationally while remaining committed to the unique culture and competence in local communities from where the businesses have evolved."

The transaction is subject to customary competition approvals and is expected to close by January 2026. No purchase price has been disclosed.