Visual highlights from Evertiq Expo Tampere 2026

The program ran in parallel, offering a series of presentations that touched on both current challenges and longer-term developments within European electronics manufacturing.

One of the sessions that drew particular interest was the keynote by Riku Hynninen. His presentation looked at recent developments among publicly listed European EMS companies, including strategic shifts, M&A activity, and the growing role of the defence sector. He also outlined what these trends may signal for the market heading into 2026.

The event also made space for emerging talent. The Evertiq Scholarship was awarded for the third time, this year going to Razib Hasan and Jingjing Yang for their work on a non-invasive glucose monitoring system. By combining optical sensing, embedded systems, and data-driven methods, the project points to how electronics can be applied to simplify processes and aim to improve quality of life.

Below is a selection of images capturing moments from this year’s event in Tampere.







































© Evertiq

For a more detailed overview, the full recap of Evertiq Expo Tampere 2026 is available, along with additional images from the day.

Evertiq Expo will return to Tampere again on March 18, 2027.