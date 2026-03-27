Evertiq Expo Tampere 2026 sets new visitor record

As outlined ahead of the event, the conference programme focused on reliability, automation, and EMS strategy. Throughout the day, speakers and participants expanded on these topics, while also addressing broader industry developments shaping the European electronics sector.

Discussions on the show floor and during presentations frequently turned to the current market situation. Trade policies, tariffs, and the wider economic outlook were recurring themes, reflecting an industry that remains attentive to geopolitical developments. At the same time, many participants expressed optimism for 2026, with expectations that some previously slow-moving segments may begin to recover.

The memory market was a recurring topic throughout the day, reflecting continued attention to supply-demand dynamics in that segment. Separately, several discussions pointed to early indications of potential price increases from key semiconductor manufacturers, suggesting that cost pressures may be building across parts of the supply chain.

The keynote by Riku Hynninen drew significant attention from attendees. His presentation examined recent developments among publicly listed European EMS companies, including strategy shifts, M&A activity, and the growing role of the defence sector. The session also addressed what to expect from the market heading into 2026.

A consistent takeaway from both exhibitors and visitors was the importance of closer cooperation within Europe. Strengthening regional collaboration was seen as a way to improve resilience and maintain competitiveness in an increasingly complex global landscape.

The event also highlighted the role of emerging talent through the Evertiq Scholarship, which was awarded for the third time. This year’s recipients, Razib Hasan and Jingjing Yang, were recognised for their work on a non-invasive glucose monitoring system. Their project combines optical sensing, embedded systems, and data-driven methods to address a global healthcare challenge, illustrating how electronics can contribute directly to improved quality of life.

Across the exhibition hall, discussions combined near-term challenges with a forward-looking perspective. While uncertainty remains, the overall sentiment suggested that the industry is preparing for gradual improvement, supported by strategic adjustments and continued investment in key areas.

Evertiq Expo Tampere 2026 once again served as a meeting point for professionals across the electronics value chain, offering insights into both current conditions and what may lie ahead for the industry. Evertiq Expo will return to Tampere on March 18, 2027.