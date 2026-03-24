Reliability, automation and EMS strategy take centre stage in Tampere

The program opens with Ronny Nietzsche from Rochester Electronics, who will challenge long-standing assumptions about semiconductor date codes. Historically, many buyers believed components became unusable after a certain time period. This session will explain why such rules are outdated and how properly stored components can remain reliable long after their printed date codes.

The theme of lifecycle management continues as Gunter Mößinger from HTV Alter Technology explores the broader issue of semiconductor obsolescence. With product lifecycles shrinking and components exposed to ageing mechanisms such as corrosion and material degradation, effective storage strategies and lifecycle monitoring have become critical. The presentation will outline practical approaches to long-term reliability for industries with extended product lifetimes, including aerospace, defence, and medical technology.

Energy efficiency in industrial systems will then come into focus as Jussi Räsänen from Kontram Oy examines the challenges of evaluating electric motor and drive efficiency. As variable frequency drives and power semiconductors continue to improve, accurately measuring efficiency becomes increasingly complex. The session will address the when validating electric motors and drives.

Automation in electronics manufacturing will be addressed next by Piotr Owczarek from Fitech, who will discuss how modular robotics can help EMS factories handle the complexities of high-mix, low-volume production. Frequent changeovers and fluctuating customer demands often limit the usefulness of traditional automation. The presentation will explore how modular robotic workstations can introduce greater agility, enabling manufacturers to reconfigure processes quickly while maintaining throughput.

The ongoing push toward miniaturisation in PCB design will be examined by David Capeder of DYCONEX. As electronic systems pack more functionality into smaller spaces, PCB designs are becoming increasingly complex, with higher layer counts, thinner materials, and tighter spacing between features. This session will highlight the technical challenges associated with fine-line PCB production and the technologies enabling designers to push the limits of miniaturisation.

Automation strategies will remain in focus as Maik Schurrer, CEO of Pematech, presents approaches for agile automation in high-variety manufacturing environments. With shorter product cycles and increasing product diversity, traditional static automation systems struggle to keep pace. The presentation shows how companies can successfully implement automation with a wide range of variants. The main focus is on three factors: agile project planning, powerful software with recipe management and optimised set-up capabilities.

Following lunch, the spotlight shifts to the European EMS industry. Riku Hynninen, CEO and Founder of Agame Oy, will present an overview of recent developments among publicly listed European EMS companies. His presentation will analyse industry strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and the impact of geopolitical shifts – including the growing importance of the defence sector – while offering insights into how the market may evolve in 2026.

Regulatory compliance will also be on the agenda as Juhana Jaatinen from RoHS Management explains the SCIP database requirements affecting companies placing electronic products on the EU market. Since 2021, manufacturers, importers, and distributors have been required to report articles containing substances of very high concern to the European Chemicals Agency. This session will clarify who must submit notifications, when the obligation applies, and how companies can comply efficiently.

Evertiq Expo Tampere will also take a moment to highlight the importance of young talent in the electronics industry through the Evertiq Scholarship ceremony. The initiative recognises outstanding diploma thesis work from students whose research demonstrates both technical excellence and real potential to contribute to Europe’s future electronics landscape. During the ceremony, this year’s scholarship recipient will be announced and honoured, celebrating not only an individual achievement but also the strong collaboration between academia and industry that continues to drive innovation in the sector.

The programme will conclude with Dennis Dahlgren, Senior Editor at Evertiq, presenting “The Nordic EMS advantage.” The session will explore how EMS and ODM providers across the Nordic region are positioning themselves in a rapidly changing market environment. This presentation examines the Nordic EMS sector as a distinct manufacturing model – one that competes not through scale, but through specialisation.

Evertiq Expo Tampere 2026 promises a full day of insights into semiconductor reliability, advanced automation, regulatory compliance, and the future of electronics manufacturing in Europe.