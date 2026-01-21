Evertiq Scholarship returns to Tampere in 2026

Introduced in 2023, the Evertiq Scholarship was created to recognise students who demonstrate strong technical skills, dedication to their studies, and clear potential to contribute to the future of the electronics industry. The initiative reflects Evertiq’s ambition to strengthen the link between academia and the electronics sector.

The 2026 recipient will be announced live during Evertiq Expo Tampere, an event that brings together professionals from across Finland’s electronics ecosystem – spanning design, manufacturing, research, and innovation. The scholarship is awarded to a student who has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and innovation in the realm of electronics engineering.

“Supporting students at an early stage of their careers is essential for the long-term development of our industry. The Evertiq Scholarship is our way of encouraging curiosity, ambition, and technical excellence,” says Daniel Myrtenblad, Expo Manager at Evertiq.

By continuing the scholarship initiative in Tampere, Evertiq underlines its long-term commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting knowledge exchange between education and industry. Beyond financial support, the scholarship also provides visibility and recognition to students with the potential to shape the future of electronics.

As Evertiq Expo Tampere 2026 approaches, attention now turns to this year’s recipient from Tampere University. Who will receive the Evertiq Scholarship?