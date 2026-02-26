Scanfil 2025 net profit reaches EUR 40.9 million

In the fourth quarter, Scanfil recorded a turnover of EUR 211.0 million, a 0.6% decrese from the same period in 2024, while organic growth reached 7.6%. Comparable EBITA for Q4 was EUR 15.5 million, maintaining a margin of 7.3%, equal to the previous year. Net profit for the quarter increased to EUR 12.9 million, up from EUR 9.2 million in Q4 2024.

Full-year comparable EBITA was EUR 56.4 million, up from EUR 55.7 million in 2024, with a stable margin of 7.1%. Net profit for 2025 rose to EUR 40.9 million from EUR 38.6 million the previous year.

Scanfil CEO Christophe Sut says in the press release that regional performance varied across markets. The Americas posted 19.6% organic growth in Q4 and 31.7% for the full year. APAC grew 2.7% in Q4 and 8.7% for 2025. Central Europe saw 9.6% organic growth in Q4 but a 3.0% decline for the full year, while Northern Europe grew 7.2% in Q4 and declined 0.2% for the full year. Key sectors driving demand included Aerospace & Defence, Energy & Cleantech, and Medtech & Life Science.

Scanfil reported EUR 219.7 million in new customer projects in 2025, up 17.4% from 2024. Industrial segment projects increased 15.1% to EUR 95.8 million, Energy & Cleantech rose 12.7% to EUR 83.2 million, and Medtech & Life Science projects grew by EUR 10.5 million to EUR 40.7 million.

For 2026, Scanfil expects turnover between EUR 940 million and EUR 1,060 million, with comparable EBITA of EUR 64–78 million. Investments announced in China, Malaysia, and the USA are anticipated to support continued growth.

Christophe Sut, CEO of Scanfil, said the acquisitions marked a “transformational quarter” and highlighted ongoing strategic engagement with key customers to maintain growth and operational efficiency.