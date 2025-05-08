Scanfil expands US manufacturing with second line in Atlanta

Scanfil says in a press release that the expansion is driven by a steady increase in US demand over the past two years, which is expected to continue. The new production line is scheduled to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Electronics manufacturing in the USA is on a positive trend,” says Christophe Sut, CEO of Scanfil. “Discussions with our existing and potential new customers have highlighted the need to increase our electronics manufacturing capacity in the USA.”

The CEO continues to say that the new investment secures the company's organic growth in the region and that the new capacity will be put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The expansion is part of Scanfil’s broader “Dream Factory” program, which emphasises digital integration and efficiency. The new line will be developed using 3D design and simulation technology, a method previously employed in a 2023 upgrade that the company described as successful.