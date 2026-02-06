Scanfil invests EUR 9 million in expansion of Suzhou plant

The investment will increase the plant’s floor area by 15,700 square metres, bringing the total size of the facility to nearly 37,000 square metres once completed. According to Scanfil, the expansion is driven by a positive customer outlook and increased demand, particularly in the Chinese market.

The expansion plan is subject to approval by relevant authorities, which Scanfil expects to receive during the first half of 2026. If approved, construction is expected to begin shortly thereafter, with the expanded facility scheduled to be fully operational around mid-2027.

“In 2025, our global customer outlook improved and sales reached record levels, boosting our growth especially in China. To meet the growing demand and support our customers’ growth, we will invest EUR 9 million in the Suzhou facility,” explains Scanfil’s CEO Christophe Sut, in the press release.

Scanfil stated that the investment follows its standard investment model, under which facility expansion is carried out ahead of adding machinery and production equipment, based on confirmed customer orders.

The Suzhou site focuses on electronics manufacturing and system integration and serves a range of global customers, with a primary focus on the Chinese market.