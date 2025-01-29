Scanfil invests in Malaysia amid strong customer demand

“Currently, SRX Malaysia has four SMT lines, and the new modern SMT and THT lines will significantly increase capacity and improve quality control,” says Scanfil’s VP of Asian Operations Christian Kesten, in a press release.

Christian Kesten goes on to explain that based on past conversations with customers, the company understood there could be a need for Malaysian production among its customers.

“The need for investment confirms this perception. At the same time, with this investment, we are adjusting the factory layout and warehouse management for the future”.

The Malaysian plant, located in Johor Bahru, has a production area of 5,000 square metres and employs more than 170 people. The site specialises in sophisticated box construction.

“I am delighted to see that our strategic acquisition of SRX has been positively received by our customers. We will continue to develop SRX operations in a flexible manner to meet customer demand,” says Scanfil’s CEO Christophe Sut.

Scanfil says it will kickstart the investment in February 2025, and production should be up and running in the second half of 2025.