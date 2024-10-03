Scanfil expands in Asia Pacific via acquisition

SRX has two factories in Melbourne, Australia and Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Together, these factories have a total of eight automated SMT lines and approximately 300 employees.

“The acquisition of SRX is a step in building up our presence in Asia Pacific region and the implementation of our strategy. It creates synergies in procurement, improves geographic diversification and strengthens our customer portfolio”, says Christophe Sut, CEO of Scanfil, in a press release.

The CEO continues to say that the acquisition brings new customers to Scanfil, while also allowing its existing customers to expand their operations in the Asia Pacific region.

SRX has been in operation for almost 30 years and is an EMS provider of complex, high-mix, low-to-medium volume production.