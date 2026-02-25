© Apple

The expansion is set to double the footprint of Apple’s Houston campus and is expected to create thousands of jobs, according to a press release. Apple will also scale up the production of advanced AI servers at the site, which it began assembling in Houston just last year. The servers, including logic boards produced onsite, are used in Apple data centres across the US.

In addition to production, Apple plans to open a 20,000-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Houston later this year. The facility will provide hands-on training in advanced manufacturing techniques to students, supplier employees and US-based companies. Apple said the training will focus on processes used in its own product manufacturing.

The move forms part of Apple’s previously announced USD 600 billion commitment to US investment. According to the company, it has sourced more than 20 billion US-made chips from 24 factories across 12 states, including facilities operated by TSMC, Broadcom and Texas Instruments.

Apple also highlighted related investments across its supply chain. GlobalWafers has begun production at a USD 4 billion silicon wafer facility in Sherman, Texas, while Amkor Technology recently broke ground on a USD 7 billion advanced packaging and test facility in Arizona, where Apple is expected to be a key customer. In Kentucky, Corning now dedicates its Harrodsburg facility to producing cover glass for iPhone and Apple Watch devices shipped globally.

Apple said it is on track to purchase more than 100 million advanced chips produced by TSMC at its Arizona site in 2026.