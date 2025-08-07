Apple commits $100B to US manufacturing and expansion

The investment includes the launch of the American Manufacturing Program (AMP), which aims to increase domestic production of Apple product components and expand partnerships with US-based suppliers. Initial AMP partners include Corning, Coherent, GlobalWafers America, Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, Samsung, GlobalFoundries, Amkor, and Broadcom, a press release reads.

As part of the program, Apple will expand its long-standing relationship with Corning to establish what it says will be the largest smartphone glass production line at a facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. The company also plans to open a new Apple-Corning Innovation Center in the state.

Apple has entered a new multiyear agreement with Coherent to supply VCSEL lasers from its facility in Sherman, Texas. In addition, the company plans to purchase rare earth magnets from MP Materials and invest in a rare earth recycling operation in California.

The company said it is building an end-to-end silicon supply chain in the US, which is expected to produce over 19 billion chips for Apple devices in 2025. This includes production from TSMC in Arizona, where Apple is reported to be the facility’s largest customer.

Apple is also expanding its infrastructure nationwide. A new 250,000-square-foot server factory in Houston, Texas, began initial test production in July and is scheduled to begin full operations in 2026. The servers will support Apple’s cloud-based AI features.

In Detroit, the company will open the Apple Manufacturing Academy on August 19 to assist small and medium-sized manufacturers with integrating AI and advanced manufacturing techniques.

Apple is also expanding its data center in Maiden, North Carolina, adding to its USD 5 billion investment in the region. The company is also building additional data centers in Iowa, Nevada, and Oregon.

In Austin, Texas, Apple is continuing construction on its second corporate campus. The project will include new R&D lab space and add to the 13,000 employees the company already has in the state.