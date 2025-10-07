Amkor expands Arizona chip operations to $7B

The project, developed in collaboration with the Trump administration, will establish the first high-volume outsourced semiconductor advanced packaging facility in the US.

The expansion includes additional cleanroom space and a second greenfield facility, increasing total project investment by more than USD 5 billion, to a total of USD 7 billion across two phases. When completed, the site will include more than 750,000 square feet of cleanroom space and employ up to 3,000 workers. The first phase is expected to be completed in mid-2027, with production beginning in early 2028.

Amkor’s investment is supported by federal and state programs, including the CHIPS for America initiative and the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit. The Arizona campus will support major customers such as Apple and Nvidia and complement nearby wafer fabrication operations run by TSMC.

“This groundbreaking represents a bold step in Amkor’s long-term strategy for growth and innovation,” says Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer, in a press release. “We’re building a facility to meet our customers’ most advanced needs that will help shape the future of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Arizona offers the right mix of talent, infrastructure, and industry presence, and we’re proud to deepen our roots here.”

The Arizona facilities will feature smart factory technologies and scalable production lines to meet demand for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, mobile communications, and automotive applications.