GlobalWafers opens Texas wafer plant, announces major expansionr

The Sherman facility, GlobalWafers America (GWA), described by the company as “the industry’s most advanced fully integrated 300mm semiconductor wafer facility,” is the company’s largest project in the United States to date.

During the grand opening on May 15, GlobalWafers' Chairperson Doris Hsu announced an unexpected USD 4 billion expansion of the site, bringing the total investment to USD 7.5 billion.

GlobalWafers decided to build its flagship facility in the US back in May of 2022 and broke ground in Sherman in December of that same year. To date, the project has created 180 permanent jobs in North Texas and is poised to employ up to 650 engineering, technical and operational professionals by the end of 2028.

According to the company, the expansion is driven by market growth and “an advantageous tariff structure favouring cost-effective US expansion.” The additional investment would add phases three and four to the existing campus in Sherman, which GlobalWafers says is designed to accommodate up to six phases.

The Sherman project is receiving federal support through the CHIPS program, now part of the US Investment Accelerator launched under the Trump Administration. According to GlobalWafers, the US Department of Commerce is investing USD 406 million in the facility as part of a broader strategy to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

“GlobalWafers investment is a great example of the return of United States manufacturing in a critical industry. President Trump and Secretary Lutnick have made it a fundamental objective to bring semiconductor manufacturing home to America,” US Investment Accelerator Executive Director Michael Grimes said.

GlobalWafers currently operates 18 sites across nine countries. The company’s new US expansion is the largest silicon wafer manufacturing facility in its history and signals a shift toward regionalised supply chains in the semiconductor industry.