© Globalwafers Business | December 05, 2022
GlobalWafers has broken ground on new Texas wafer fab
Taiwanese silicon wafer manufacturer GlobalWafers, has officially broken ground on in newest 300 mm wafer fab – GlobalWafers America – in Sherman, Texas.
The new facility, once ready, will increase the company's presence in the United States semiconductor supply chain.
This expansion by GlobalWafers is a result of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 funding, state/local incentives as well as strong support from US local customers. The lack of domestic silicon wafer supply for the US semiconductor industry has become alarming and highlighted by recent pandemic and geopolitical issues.
GlobalWafers says in a press release that it expects that construction, equipment installation, customer sampling, and mass production will occur within two years. The factory is being positioned on a 58-hectare site affording ample space for multi-phased future expansions.
Swedish chip company inks deal with European satellite communications company Sivers Semiconductors' business unit, Sivers Wireless, has signed a strategic development agreement worth USD 16.4 million with a European satellite communications company to develop several chipsets for satellite communication ground terminals.
paragon sells its AI subsidiary to CARIAD paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has signed an agreement with CARIAD SE, a software company belonging to the Volkswagen Group, regarding the sale of its AI subsidiary, paragon semvox GmbH.
Transphorm opens GaN application lab in China Transphorm, a supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced it has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China.
ABB bets on Shanghai for robotics mega factory ABB officially opened its fully automated robotics factory in Kangqiao, Shanghai, China. The 67,000m2 production and research facility represents a USD150 million investment by ABB
onsemi divests Niigata, Japan fab onsemi continues to execute its "fab-liter" strategy and has completed of the sale of its Niigata, Japan facility to JS Foundry K.K.
Ixana raises $3M with wearable silicon chip Ixana, a wearable hardware company developing high-speed human-computer interfaces, has raised USD 3 million in funding backed by Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next, Evonexus, Paradigm Shift and Hack VC.
STMicro and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing technology STMicroelectronics and Soitec announce the next stage of their cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months.
Pendulum Instruments introduces a 4-channel Frequency Counter/Analyzer Pendulum Instruments, the global expert in time & frequency measurement, analysis, and calibration, announces today the release of the new CNT-104S Multi-channel Frequency Analyzer.
Intel is officially a landowner in Germany The US chip manufacturer has big plans for Europe and Germany in prearticular. The German city of Magdeburg won the lottery when Intel earlier this year announced that it would invest EUR 17 billion euros in a “leading-edge semiconductor fab mega-site”.
Kyocera AVX invests in Hentec/RPS system Kyocera AVX has purchased a Pulsar solderability testing system from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation for its Bangkok, Thailand facility.
Managing obsolescence: FED and COGD agree on cooperation The German Electronics Design and Manufacturing Association (FED) and the Component Obsolescence Group Deutschland (COGD) signed a cooperation agreement at Electronica in Munich.
Trading platform aims to alleviate chip shortage Precogs has launched CHIPSMARKET, an online marketplace for OEM-EMS-ODM businesses to trade chips directly between each other, with brokers, and with distributors.
Richardson portfolio with Gallium Semiconductor Richardson Electronics has entered into a a global distribution agreement with Gallium Semiconductor.
LITEON accelerates – inaugurates phase II Vietnam plant LITEON Technology says that the second phase of its manufacturing facility in Haiphong, Vietnam, has officially been inaugurated.
Layoffs await at GlobalFoundries as the company looks to cut costs The semiconductor manufacturer is planning to reduce its workforce as the company looks to navigate itself through a period of weaker demand and increased costs.
GlobalFoundries to tackle the supply chain with new appointment Ashlie Wallace will lead GlobalFoundries' global supply chain operations, including logistics, supply planning, sourcing, and procurement. She will step into her new role on November 28, 2022.
Filtronic opens new design centre in Manchester Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of RF-to-mmWave components and subsystems, has recently employed several additional engineers to extend the capabilities of both its design team and its process engineering team. Adding to this expansion, the company has also opened a new design centre in Manchester, UK
Hunan Sanan secures order worth $524 million Hunan Sanan, a Sanan Optoelectronics subsidiary, has signed a procurement letter of intent (LOI) agreement with an automotive partner. Under the agreement, Hunan Sanan will supply USD 524 million worth of SiC chips to the automaker's new electric vehicle product line in the next few years.Load more news