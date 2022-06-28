© GlobalWafers

The Texas investment could support as many as 1,500 jobs with production volumes ultimately reaching 1.2 mn wafers per month after multiple stages of equipment installation, in alignment with market demand, according to a company press release.

Production from the first fab is anticipated in 2025. GlobalWafers will use the new North Texas site to address the silicon wafer shortage. The company states that is business is "unprecedented" and continues to sell out future output, including the volumes anticipated from this new site.

With the global chips shortage and ongoing geopolitical concerns, GlobalWafers is taking this opportunity to address the United States semiconductor supply chain resiliency issue by building an advanced node, state-of-the-art, 300-millimeter silicon wafer factory. Instead of importing wafers from Asia, GlobalWafers USA (GWA) will produce and supply wafers locally thereby reducing significant carbon footprint benefitting both customers and GWA in the current ESG tide worldwide, GlobalWafers Chairman/CEO Doris Hsu stated in the press release.

Construction is expected to commence later this year.