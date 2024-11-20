A year in highlights – Evertiq Expo 2024

From the sunny coast of France to the bustling hubs of Poland, Evertiq showcased a series of impactful events that left an indelible mark on the industry.

Evertiq Expo, Sophia Antipolis, France

On February 8, 2024, Evertiq hosted its first-ever Evertiq Expo on French soil, more specifically in Sophia Antipolis at the Mandelieu Congress Expo Center, strategically located in the heart of Europe's first science and technology hub.

Highlights:

Poshun Chiu from Yole Group explored the transformative impact of silicon carbide (SiC) on the European industry.

Thierry Lelégard, representing SiPearl and the European Processor Initiative, offered a deep dive into advancements in European processor technology.



A full summary of Evertiq Expo Sophia Antipolis 2024 is available here.

Evertiq Expo Malmö, Sweden

On May 23, 2024, Evertiq opened the doors to Malmö Arena for its third expo in the third-largest city in Sweden.

Highlights:

Anna Wibom, Program Manager at Smartare Elektroniksystem, charted the future trajectory of Sweden's electronics industry (in Swedish).

Daniel Aspeskär from Martinsson Elektronik detailed how evolving EU regulations are reshaping HMI and display solutions (in Swedish).

A full summary of Evertiq Expo Malmö 2024 is available here (in Swedish).

Evertiq Expo Cracow, Poland

On June 12, 2024, Evertiq made its way from Sweden over the Baltic Sea to Poland for Evertiq Expo Cracow.

Highlights:

The highlight of the program turned out to be the first-ever panel discussion (in Polish) organised by Evertiq in Poland. Moderated by Dr. Maciej Kawecki, the panel featured industry leaders like Paweł Ochyński (Green Cell) and Maciej J. Nowakowski (PPTF) and Rafał Jabłoński (Nordes). Discussions ranged from photonics to sustainable tech innovations.

A full summary of Evertiq Expo Cracow 2024 is available here.

Evertiq Expo Berlin, Germany

As Europe’s largest electronics market, Germany was a natural stop for Evertiq Expo. Held in Berlin, on June 20, 2024, this event emphasized market trends and challenges specific to the region.

Highlights:

Alun Morgan, President of EiPC, delivered a compelling presentation on the European PCB industry's struggles and opportunities, focusing on supply chain dynamics and market growth. The conclusion is quite simple, Europe needs PCB manufacturing; silicon isn't enough.

A full summary of Evertiq Expo Berlin 2024 is available here.

Evertiq Expo Gothenburg, Sweden

Returning to Sweden, Evertiq made its way to Gothenburg on On September 19, a hub for automotive innovation.

Highlights:

Dieter Weiss of in4ma tackled misconceptions surrounding the semiconductor “shortage,” presenting a nuanced view of the industry.

Maurizio Ferrara from STMicroelectronics delved into the future of silicon carbide in e-mobility trends, igniting thought-provoking discussions.

A full summary of Evertiq Expo Gothenburg 2024 is available here.

Evertiq Expo Warsaw, Poland

The 2024 expo season concluded in Warsaw, Poland’s capital and a rising star in the European electronics landscape.

Highlights:

Dieter Weiss returned to shed light on East-West dynamics in the European EMS sector, highlighting the pivotal role of Central and Eastern Europe.

A panel discussion, led by Ewelina Bednarz, explored Poland’s transformation into a regional electronics powerhouse. Representatives from WM Eltar, Elhurt EMS, Technosystem, and TRUMPF Huettinger debated the opportunities and challenges for local businesses amidst growing global competition.

A full summary of Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2024 is available here.

Reflections on 2024

Evertiq’s Expos demonstrated their value as platforms for knowledge sharing, networking, and driving the electronics industry forward. From fostering discussions to addressing critical challenges, the 2024 season was a resounding success, laying a strong foundation for even greater achievements in the years to come. We hope to see you all again at our Expos in 2025.