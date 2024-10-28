Warsaw becomes the beating heart of the electronics industry

The day before, on October 23, four Evertiq teams travelled to Warsaw. The Polish team set off from Gdańsk by train, the Swedish team flew over the Baltic Sea, and the Dutch and German teams crossed the European plains to reach the Vistula River.

On the day of the Evertiq Expo, 169 companies set up at the PGE National Stadium to welcome the 672 visitors from 377 different companies. In total, 1,266 people gathered at the PGE National Stadium on October 24.

This year, Evertiq and the expo attendees proudly supported the Swedish Cancer Society, an organisation dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer by funding top-tier cancer research in Sweden. Throughout the event, participants wore pink ribbons to show solidarity with the cause.

In addition to business conversations, networking, and sharing experiences, attendees enjoyed a compelling conference that wrapped up with a lively discussion panel.

The conference opened with Rafał Maślanka, Project Manager at FITECH, who introduced configurable production modules designed for flexible, short production series. Next, Tadeusz Asyngier, Senior Application Engineer at Tektronix - Tespol Sp. z o.o., shared practical insights on using measurement equipment in electronic device design, followed by Marek Zduńczuk, Technical Sales Advisor at LPKF / SE Spezial Electronic Sp. z o.o., who highlighted the expanding applications of laser systems.

Jarosław Klofczyński, Regional Sales Manager NEE at Rochester Electronics, kicked off the next session by exploring challenges in managing obsolete products and the shortened lifecycle of electronics, driven by advancements in IC manufacturing technology and rising demand for components in emerging markets. He was followed by Marcin Mierzejewski, Thermal Specialist at DACPOL Sp. z o.o. / KERAFOL - Keramische Folien GmbH & Co., who introduced an innovative method for protecting electronic components using thermally conductive granules.

After a short break, Karola Sowa, Owner and Process Specialist at Sowa Electronics and authorized distributor for MEK Marantz Electronics, discussed quality control for THT assembly through automated optical inspection (AOI).

The conference highlight came with industry analyst and in4ma founder Dieter G. Weiss, who shared a comparison of the Eastern and Western EMS sectors in Europe and also shared a bold opinion that the recent semiconductor crisis was all artificially induced – surprising many attendees. Weiss concluded optimistically, forecasting growth for Central and Eastern Europe while calling for support for the European PCB market, which is currently in a dire state.

The analyst also presented a top list — curated for Evertiq — of the 30 largest local EMS providers in the CEE region, highlighting the growing importance of this market. So, who is the largest EMS provider in Central and Eastern Europe?

Keeping the focus on innovation, Karol Maryniowski, Investor Relations Manager at SDS Optic, and Dr. Eng. Marcin Zybert, Head of the Optoelectronics Department, presented “From Rapid Molecular Diagnostics to Thin-Film Technology Discoveries.” They discussed the development of real-time molecular diagnostic devices by SDS Optic, which leverages photonic and optoelectronic technologies for medical applications, particularly in detecting HER2+ breast cancer biomarkers. This pioneering diagnostic approach has opened new avenues in coating technology and optoelectronics.

The expo concluded with a discussion panel led by Evertiq Content Manager Ewelina Bednarz. Panelists included:

Dorota Łozowska, CEO of WM Eltar

Sławomir Tkacz, Sales Director at Elhurt EMS

Janusz Wasylew, Business Development Director at Technosystem

Marcin Żelechowski, Head of R&D at TRUMPF Huettinger.

Building on Dieter G. Weiss’s assertion that the EMS industry’s future lies in Central and Eastern Europe, the panellists explored the potential for Polish companies to become regional powerhouses. They also discussed Polish companies’ international presence and how the perception of Polish professionals has evolved. The panel concluded by examining the role of R&D departments and Poland’s unique approach to problem-solving.

The panellists unanimously agreed that by preserving its strengths – commitment to high quality, effective problem-solving, swift crisis response, innovative solutions, and exceptional specialist training – Poland is poised for continued growth and success.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Evertiq Expo in Poland: May 28 in Kraków and October 23 in Warsaw.