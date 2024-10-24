Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Liviorki for Evertiq
Analysis |

Exclusive: Top 30 EMS providers in CEE unveiled

Editor: Dennis Dahlgren

At this year’s Evertiq Expo in Warsaw, the spotlight shone on the top 30 largest EMS providers in Central and Eastern Europe. Unveiled exclusively at the Expo on October 24, the top list highlights key players driving the region's electronics manufacturing industry. So, who are the biggest players in the region?

At the Evertiq Expo in Warsaw on October 24, industry analysts Dieter G. Weiss and Dr Mareike Haass from in4ma took the stage to provide insights into the differences between the Western and Central/Eastern European EMS landscapes.

The analysts also presented a top list — curated for Evertiq — of the 30 largest local EMS providers in the CEE region, highlighting the growing importance of this market. So, who is the largest EMS provider in Central and Eastern Europe?

RankRank within EUCompanyCountry
18Videoton Holding Zrt.Hungary
221Fideltronik Sp. Zo.o.Poland
335Elrad International d.o.oSlovenia
462Elektrotim S.A.Poland
584Nvision CZ s.r.o.Czech Republic
6137Interphone ServicePoland
7144Kolektor d.d.Slovenia
8152HansaMatrix ASLatvia
9159VD MaisUkraine
10173Mikroelektronika s.r.o.Czech Republic

The Top 30 EMS providers accounted for revenues of EUR 2.36 billion in 2023, representing about 9.2% of the total revenues from the CEE region. The largest single factory is operated by Taiwanese EMS-giant Foxconn in the Czech Republic, generating more revenue than all the Top 30 companies combined.

Countries like Poland, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic have emerged as key players in the region, fostering several homegrown EMS champions. Among the top 30 EMS providers from CEE, six (6) of them hail from Slovenia, eight (8) reside in Poland and nine (9) have their base in the Czech Republic.

With very few exceptions, all revenue figures were sourced either from the companies themselves via the annual survey or from the national company registers. 

There are currently 1,763 EMS companies in Western Europe and 460 EMS companies in Central and Eastern Europe in in4ma's database. Even though there is a huge difference in the number of companies, the revenue contributions from each region are nearly equal.

RankRank within EUCompanyCountryRankRank within EUCompanyCountry
11192Elhurt EMS Sp. Z.o.o.Poland21279SEA Electronics UkraineUkraine
12196Hokami s.r.o.Czech Republic22281L-Tek d.o.o.Slovenia
13208Assel Sp. Z.o.o.Poland23286Mesit s.r.o.Czech Republic
14212ZAT s.r.o.Czech Republic24292SMD Baltic SIALatvia
15234Jablo PCB s.r.oCzech Republic25296AEV Spol s.r.o.Czech Republic
16246Srtip's d.o.oSlovenia26301SG Automotive d.o.o.Slovenia
17247CRT Electronic s.r.oSlovakia27306TSE Electronics s.r.o.Czech Republic
18255Electro Welle PPHUPoland28318AVEX electronics s.r.o.Slovenia
19262ILV s.r.oCzech Republic29325TSTronic Sp. Z.o.o.Poland
20273PLUM Sp. Z.o.o.Poland30332Tesla Liptovský HrádokSlovakia
Ad
Ad
Load more news
© 2024 Evertiq AB October 21 2024 9:27 am V23.1.27-1
Ad
Ad