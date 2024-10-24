Exclusive: Top 30 EMS providers in CEE unveiled

At the Evertiq Expo in Warsaw on October 24, industry analysts Dieter G. Weiss and Dr Mareike Haass from in4ma took the stage to provide insights into the differences between the Western and Central/Eastern European EMS landscapes.

The analysts also presented a top list — curated for Evertiq — of the 30 largest local EMS providers in the CEE region, highlighting the growing importance of this market. So, who is the largest EMS provider in Central and Eastern Europe?

Rank Rank within EU Company Country 1 8 Videoton Holding Zrt. Hungary 2 21 Fideltronik Sp. Zo.o. Poland 3 35 Elrad International d.o.o Slovenia 4 62 Elektrotim S.A. Poland 5 84 Nvision CZ s.r.o. Czech Republic 6 137 Interphone Service Poland 7 144 Kolektor d.d. Slovenia 8 152 HansaMatrix AS Latvia 9 159 VD Mais Ukraine 10 173 Mikroelektronika s.r.o. Czech Republic

The Top 30 EMS providers accounted for revenues of EUR 2.36 billion in 2023, representing about 9.2% of the total revenues from the CEE region. The largest single factory is operated by Taiwanese EMS-giant Foxconn in the Czech Republic, generating more revenue than all the Top 30 companies combined.

Countries like Poland, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic have emerged as key players in the region, fostering several homegrown EMS champions. Among the top 30 EMS providers from CEE, six (6) of them hail from Slovenia, eight (8) reside in Poland and nine (9) have their base in the Czech Republic.

With very few exceptions, all revenue figures were sourced either from the companies themselves via the annual survey or from the national company registers.

There are currently 1,763 EMS companies in Western Europe and 460 EMS companies in Central and Eastern Europe in in4ma's database. Even though there is a huge difference in the number of companies, the revenue contributions from each region are nearly equal.