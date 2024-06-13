Evertiq Expo turned Cracow into an electronics industry hub

During the day, a total of 579 participants took part in the expo at the EXPO Kraków International Trade Fair and Congress Center. 65 exhibiting companies welcomed 364 visitors from 218 different companies – from manufacturers, distributors, to technology and solution providers and scientists from Polish research centres.

For the first time, we opened the conference program with a keynote speaker, namely Dr Maciej Kawecki, technology journalist, science populariser, EU Digital Ambassador and president of the Lem Institute. Dr Kawecki introduced the audience to the world of hallucinations and AI – explaining the often problematic terminology and took us back to the roots, highlighting the risks associated with the "development of artificial intelligence." He concluded his presentation with examples, demonstrating that the future is happening before our eyes, talking about what AI can already change in medicine and our lives.

The highlight of the program turned out to be the first-ever panel discussion organised by Evertiq in Poland. Moderated by Dr Maciej Kawecki, with Paweł Ochyński, Founder & CEO of Green Cell, Maciej J. Nowakowski, COO of the Polish Technology Platform for Photonics (PPTF) and Rafał Jabłoński, EMS market expert at Nordes, participating as panellists.

The discussion revolved around a simple, yet complex, question "Why Poland?"

Why is Poland a good place for investment? Why do foreign and domestic companies choose to develop their products and services in the country? And is Poland a competitive location in Europe and the world?

Paweł Ochyński, Maciej J. Nowakowski, and Rafał Jabłoński provided the audience with concrete answers based not only on their knowledge but also on their experience. An electrifying and interesting point of discussion was the question about Izera – a Polish brand of electric cars. Each panellist presented their point of view, explaining why it is a good or bad project and whether it has a chance of success.

Finally, Evertiq's own Content Manager Ewelina Bednarz presented an industry overview of the distribution of electronic components – listing the top 10 biggest players in the field.

Make sure not to miss the next Evertiq Expo in Cracow, which will take place on May 28, 2025.