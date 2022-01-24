© DuPont

The USD 250 million investment expands production of Kapton polyimide film and Pyralux flexible circuit materials, which is aimed at meet the growing global demand in the automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, specialised industrial and defense segments served by DuPont.

“This is a really important milestone for DuPont and the Electronics & Industrial business,” said Avi Avula, vice president and general manager, DuPont Interconnect Solutions in a press release. “With this expansion, we can elevate our service levels to our customers to help them grow. This new plant is an indication of our renewed commitment to our customers’ growth agenda and enables us to meet their aggressive demand for new products with higher reliability and supply assurance.”

The new manufacturing line at Circleville uses DuPont proprietary processing capabilities to produce advanced Kapton polyimide films. Kapton polyimide films provide a combination of electrical, thermal, chemical and mechanical properties that withstand extreme temperature, vibration and other demanding environments.

With the expansion completed, DuPont has started qualifying products for customer adoptions.