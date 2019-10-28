© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 28, 2019
NIBE acquires 51% of shares in Therm-X of California
Swedish heating and control company, NIBE Industrier AB, has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of the shares in Therm-X of California, Inc. and has an option to acquire the remaining 49%.
Therm-X is a vertically integrated developer and manufacturer of temperature sensors, heating elements and process control systems for the semiconductor industry and other advanced industries supplying products that require precise temperature control. The compay has 340 employees in the US and Vietnam. Its head office is in Hayward, California. The business has expected sales in 2020 in excess of USD 60 million with an expected operating margin in excess of 10%. “Therm-X represents another step in our strategy to establish ourselves as one of the leading suppliers to the important semiconductor industry, a major growth market with good demand for high-tech solutions,” says Gerteric Lindquist, MD of NIBE Industrier, in a press release. “Therm-X’s proximity to Silicon Valley with its development centre for the semiconductor industry, combined with our other North American units such as BriskHeat and Heatron, which are already active in this market, will mean interesting future synergies and growth opportunities.” Therm-X’s current management, with Dan Trujilo as CEO and Phil Quinton as VP Business Development, will continue to lead the company. Therm-X will be part of the NIBE Element business area and its North American operations. The company will be consolidated into NIBE as from 1 November 2019.
ABB to acquire Chinese EV charging provider ABB says the company is to acquire a majority stake of 67% in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese e-mobility solution provider.
SG Wireless partners with Wirepas to scale IoT product development Hong Kong-based full stack IoT solutions provider, SG Wireless, says it has signed a partnership agreement with Wirepas, a Finnish software licensing company providing mesh networking in large-scale industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Neways appoints Eric Stodel as new CEO Neways Electronics International appoints Eric Stodel as the new CEO and chairman of the Executive Board of Neways. Eric Stodel will succeed Huub van der Vrande who has decided to step down as per 31 December 2019.
Supply chain automation: Honeywell stepping up Honeywell has announced the creation of Honeywell Robotics, an advanced technology center of excellence focused on innovating and developing AI, machine learning, computer vision and advanced robotics for use across supply chains.
First Solar unveils new Ohio factory First Solar, Inc. has fired up production at its new photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio, the company’s second factory in the United States.
Mycronic: Strong order intake during an otherwise weak quarter “Order intake increased by 52 percent, with strong contributions from both Assembly Solutions and Pattern Generators,” says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO.
Employees at AB Elektronik worry about jobs The automotive supplier AB Elektronik apparently wants to dismiss up to 120 employees at its location in Werne (Germany).
Umicore enters strategic supply agreement with Samsung SDI Umicore has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Samsung SDI for the supply of close to 80,000 metric tonnes of high-performance NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) cathode materials starting in 2020.
Positive development for Scanfil during Q319 The Integration of HASEC is progressing according to schedule, the company’s sakes are increasing and profitability is looking strong – all in all, an operationally strong quarter.
North American PCB business growth continues Sales and orders for North American PCB companies continued to outpace last year and the preceding month in September. The book-to-bill ratio strengthened to 1.04.
Qualcomm Ventures launches 5G mega fund Qualcomm Incorporated has commenced the Qualcomm Ventures 5G Ecosystem Fund, a USD 200 million fund focused on companies who are bolstering the 5G ecosystem.
Cree, NY CREATES announce first SiC wafer demo Cree and New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY CREATES), marked the start of their partnership with the completion of their first silicon carbide test wafers last week.
MicroLink picks Solstice system for UAV solar cells Solar cell manufacturer MicroLink Devices has purchased a Solstice S8 electroplating system from ClassOne Technology, for installation in the company’s Illinois facility.
FCA invests €50 million in new battery hub at Mirafiori complex FCA says it will build a new battery assembly complex in Turin as part of its overall e-mobility strategy. The new "Battery Hub" will be located in the Mirafiori complex and preparations will begin in early 2020.
Electronics manufacturers feel the effects of US-China trade war Almost 90% of US electronics manufacturers state that they are troubled by the increased tariffs imposed by the United States and China on each other’s imports – some are even investing less in the US as a result.
Eguana provides update on shipments and Jabil transition Eguana is providing an update on its recent shipments and operational activities, conforming gross sales of about CAD 1.8 million from shipments in August and September, double the value of shipments made in the third fiscal quarter.
Kitron CEO: 'Our business grew robustly' EMS provider Kitron is showing off a strong third quarter, the company is boasting with a revenue increase of 31% compared to last year.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.95 billion in billings worldwide in September 2019, according to SEMI.
Signify to acquire Cooper Lighting Signify has entered into a definitive agreement with Eaton to acquire Cooper Lighting Solutions for USD 1.4 billion in cash.
Winbond, Karamba Security forge partnership Karamba Security, a provider of embedded cybersecurity for connected machines, announced it is collaborating with Winbond Electronics, a supplier of semiconductor memory solutions.
U.S. silicon industry presses Congress for inclusion in tariff talks Three major U.S. silicon industry manufacturers urged members of congress to include tariffs, imposed by the Chinese on U.S. exports of polysilicon to China since 2014, in ongoing U.S. trade talks with the country.
ESD-Center aims to conquer the Baltics After 15 years of working the Baltic market, ESD-center, a Swedish supplier to the electronics industry, established its first office in Pärnu, Estonia in April of 2019.
EV manufacturer adds Chinese subsidiary for in-country operations ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has established EMV Automotive Technology, Inc. (Chongqing), a wholly-owned subsidiary, in China.Load more news