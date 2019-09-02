© batman2000 dreamstime.com Analysis | September 02, 2019
European semi distribution slows down through spring quarter
DMASS reports a decline of 1% in semiconductor growth in Q2/2019. Slowdown expected after two record years. Italy, Russia and Israel struggle. Power, Analog and Logic hold up strongly.
The second quarter of 2019 finally showed the long-expected slowdown of the components distribution market in Europe, largely in line with the overall market trends. According to DMASS Ltd., the European Semiconductor Distribution Market declined 1% to EUR 2.32 billion in Q2. Georg Steinberger, chairman of DMASS: “As stated in our last announcement, the slowdown was expected, due to weaker bookings in the prior periods, and it will continue during the year. Influencing factors split between industry-internal reasons – overcapacity in memories, long inventory tail at big customers, lacklustre sales in consumer products, suppliers taking back business from distribution and subsequent price declines – and macro-effects like trade conflicts, Brexit and economic uncertainty throughout the industry, despite excellent opportunities. Combined with DTAM to TAM changes all have an effect on continued price pressure, which overall is influencing the magnitude of the downturn we see.” At country and region level, Q2 displays a very disparate picture, from double-digit growth in smaller countries to double-digit decline in medium-sized markets like Italy, Israel and Russia. Among the major markets, Germany grew by 0.1% to EUR 681 million, Italy shrank by 11.3% to EUR 200 million, France dropped 3.9% to EUR 155 million, UK (without Ireland) grew by 4.2% to EUR 155 million, Eastern Europe by 4% to EUR 406 million Euro and Scandinavia by 3% to EUR 207 million. Georg Steinberger continues stating: “As the regional markets are very different in structure and customer nature, it is no surprise to see differences as described above. In EMS-driven markets in Nordic and Eastern Europe, all trends from double-digit growth to double-digit decline are visible in Q2, while for example the UK despite all Brexit anxiety holds up rather nicely for another quarter. The Italian market on the other hand lost 11.3% compared to last year, is negative for the second quarter and faces a long, hot summer quarter.” At the product level, almost every area turned negative, except some selected Power, Sensors, Opto, Analog, Memory and Logic categories. Analog products grew 1.5% to EUR 687 million, MOS Micro shrank 5.6% to EUR 455 million, Power grew 2.6% to EUR 258 million, Memories declined 0.8% to EUR 206 million and Opto lost 8.4% to EUR 203 million. While Programmable Logic dropped by 4% to EUR 147 million, Other Logic grew another staggering 19.3% to EUR 137 Million. Georg Steinberger: “Last quarter looks a bit awkward if you compare products that are connected through project-driven sales – Analog grows while MOS Micro declines, Programmable Logic drops while ASSPs clearly explode, Opto and LEDs decline, Sensors grow. If you would pick a real setback, it would probably be the disappointing LED business. To be noted positively are Power-MOS which have grown to the second-biggest product category in distribution, only outperformed by Power Management. And Digital Logic is slowly starting to overtake Programmable Logic. Comrade Trend says hello…” What is ahead for the rest of the year is hard to predict in a shaky environment as faced in 2019. Steinberger: “Distribution is well positioned, excellently organized and more predictable than the rest of the market. It is about time that the real value of what we do for the industry is properly recognized by both sides of the supply chain.”
Qualcomm and Dallah inks small cell patent license agreement Qualcomm and Saudi Arabian company Dallah Trans Arabia Limited Liability Company...
Mercury Systems lands order for radar processing subsystems Mercury Systems has won a USD 22 million order from a major defense prime contractor...
European semi distribution slows down through spring quarter DMASS reports a decline of 1% in semiconductor growth in Q2/2019. Slowdown expected...
Toshiba Memory to acquire LITE-ON's SSD business Toshiba Memory, soon to be rebranded as Kioxia Holdings Corporation, says it has signed a...
Kansas-based Pivot acquires A2E Limited Pivot International announced it has purchased Scotland-based design and engineering firm...
Google dialing in Vietnam for Pixel phone production Google has announced it will shift production of its Pixel smartphone from China to...
XALT Energy adding jobs to meet demand for batteries XALT Energy, manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and battery systems for medium- to...
Sigfox and Alps Alpine are looking to boost innovation in the IoT... IoT service provider Sigfox and electronics manufacturer Alps Alpine, have signed a global...
DRÄXLMAIER opens new wiring factory in Moldova The DRÄXLMAIER automotive wiring factory in Cahul City in Moldova, which started...
Neways posts record turnover - but lower result EMS provider Neways Electronics managed to record a net turnover of EUR 264.5...
MMAB Group appoints new COO Swedish PCB manufacturer, MMAB, is currently focusing on growth and becoming a key...
Expert-EMS nearly triples footprint in Tustin The company cites the need by other companies to reduce their own footprint and inventory as...
Matrix USA sees installations of AE Automation in N.A. Matrix has installed an AE mylar peeler and plans to introduce the Servant 650R panel...
Haier launches production facility in Russia Chinese consumer electronics and home appliance producer, Haier, has just launched...
Johnson Controls so supply smart solutions to Foxconn’s US facilities Foxconn and Johnson Controls announces that they have signed a memorandum of...
PCB manufacturer to lay off more than 400 employees Taiwanese PCB manufacturer, Dynamic Electronics Co., is looking to sell its Taoyuan...
Senvion says it has found a buyer - for at least part of the business Wind turbine developer Senvion, says that it has received several detailed offers for several key...
Magna unveils new consolidated facility Magna celebrated the grand opening of its new electronics manufacturing facility in Grand...
ACDi bolsters capabilities, manpower to match EMS demands ACDi announced it is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with new equipment and...
Ultra Electronics USSI, Sparton joint venture win USN contract Ultra Electronics Holdings plc and Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC have been awarded a...
North American PCB sales decline following negative order growth North American PCB sales growth in July turned negative, following order growth into...
Efore to sell its telecom operations to Chinese Kexin Back in late July, the board of directors of Efore accepted an offer made by Shenzhen Kexin...
Cicor invest in new laser processing system MKS Instruments announces that the company has made its first European sale of its recently...Load more news
Most Read