© ra2studio dreamstime.com Analysis | May 16, 2019
After three years of growth - semi revenues are projected to fall
After three consecutive years of growth, with YoY growth of 13.2% in 2018, the latest update to the Semiconductor Applications Forecaster (SAF) from IDC forecasts that worldwide semiconductor revenue will decline to USD 440 billion in 2019, down 7.2% from USD 474 billion in 2018.
The SAF also forecasts that semiconductor revenues will recover in 2020 and log a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0% from 2018-2023, reaching USD 524 billion in 2023. After a multiyear growth cycle of strong demand and appreciating average selling prices (ASPs) for DRAM and NAND, the end of last year brought oversupply, which will continue throughout the year and into 2020. Despite the challenging fourth quarter, the DRAM and NAND memory markets grew to USD 99 billion and USD 55 billion in 2018 respectively, reflecting year-over-year growth rates of 36% and 12% for 2018. Excluding DRAM and NAND, the overall semiconductor market grew by 8% year over year. For 2019, non-memory semiconductors are forecast to grow 1% to USD 319 billion. Both DRAM and NAND are expected to decline in 2019 and 2020. The strong memory market resulted in Samsung Electronics retaining the top semiconductor manufacturer position and enabled memory manufacturers to be three of the top four semiconductor companies this past year. Revenue concentration also continues to increase for the overall market, with the top 10 companies making up 62% of the semiconductor market compared to 60% in 2017 and 56% in 2016. IDC expects market consolidation will begin to accelerate as the industry gets more clarity on the trade tariff dispute between China and the U.S. So far this year, there have already been six notable M&A deals announced and one large divestiture by Intel. IDC expects more moves in 2020 and 2021 in the sensor, connectivity, automotive, and AI and computer vision markets as suppliers look to drive more top-line growth and improve access to new markets. "The current market downturn is being driven by a broad weakness in demand specifically centered in China and an ingestion of excess inventories in some of the major markets including automotive, mobile phones, and cloud infrastructure," said Mario Morales, program vice president, Semiconductors at IDC. "We expect the market to bottom by end of the third quarter this year as we work through inventories and demand begins to gradually return. Cloud infrastructure investment, 5G mobile devices, WiFi 6 adoption, Smart NICs, automotive sensors, powertrain technologies, AI training accelerators, and edge inference SoCs will be instrumental in our growth expectations for 2020 and beyond." In 2018, the automotive market and the industrial markets, excluding memory, grew at 4.8% and 7.8%, respectively. "While electrification, infotainment, and advanced driving features are increasing semiconductor content per automobile, the decline in automobile unit sales in 2018 lowered overall growth in automotive semiconductors. Economic deceleration and declining vehicle sales will continue to put pressure on the automotive semiconductor market throughout this year," said Nina Turner, research manager for Semiconductors at IDC. "However, our long-term thesis remains intact. The automotive market remains one of the strong growth drivers over the forecast horizon as semiconductor content and design activity for autonomous enabling technologies will continue to drive 3-4 times more growth than the overall market." Other key findings from IDC's Semiconductor Application Forecaster (excluding memory) include: While the computing industry experienced strong growth in 2017 and 2018, the SAF forecasts semiconductor revenue for the computing industry segment to decline 5.1% this year but will show a positive CAGR of 1.3% for the 2018-2023 forecast period. Two bright spots for the computing segment are x86 servers and SSDs, growing with an 11.3% and 9.8% CAGR respectively for 2018-2023. Semiconductor revenue for the mobile wireless communications segment will grow 1.8% year over year this year with a CAGR of 4.8% for 2018-2023. Semiconductor revenue for 4G mobile phones will experience a slowdown as 5G phones begin to ramp up in 2020, becoming mainstream by the middle of the next decade. RF subsystem in mobile devices will continue to drive the majority of the revenue growth as the subsystem continues to support more complexity, additional antennas, and the increase in bands on every phone. The consumer semiconductor segment will grow at a 6.4% CAGR for 2018-2023 as consumer IoT devices and home automation continue to gain traction and scale. Connected devices will continue to drive more sensors and processing at the edge.
For more information visit IDC
For more information visit IDC
Elemaster expands with new manufacturing facility the US Back in April, EMS-provider Elemaster U.S. opened its latest electronic equipment design and...
Up, up and away for Germany's Lilium Lilium, the Munich-based startup developing an on- demand air taxi service, has revealed its...
Ross-shire Engineering invests in Saftronics Scottish-based engineering and manufacturing contractor RSE (Ross-shire Engineering) says it...
KAMIC Group acquires Swetouch KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Swetouch AB. The sellers are the company’s...
Sponsored content by Congatec AGComputer-on-Modules for AI based industrial vision systems Flexibility is trump Vision and artificial intelligence (AI) are megatrends in automation, next to IIoT, Industry 4.0 and cyber-virtual factories. Embedded computer technologies for such systems have to meet increasingly complex demands...
Trade tensions mount as China reacts to blacklist In response to a U.S. Government decision to blacklist Huawei, China said it is taking steps to protect its companies, in a further test of wills between the economic titans.
ATI selects Universal’s Fuzion for high-mix production Assembly Technologies Inc. (ATI) has added a Universal Instruments FuzionXC2-37 to its...
Clearfield scaling up ops, R&D at two NA sites Clearfield Inc. is moving forward with expansion plans to increase its manufacturing warehouse...
After three years of growth - semi revenues are projected to fall After three consecutive years of growth, with YoY growth of 13.2% in 2018, the latest update to the Semiconductor Applications Forecaster (SAF) from IDC forecasts that worldwide semiconductor revenue will decline to USD 440...
Blackstone Resources seeks funding for battery production Switzerland-based Blackstone Resources AG says that it has submitted an application with...
Trump signs order to protect US telecom networks US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring a national emergency...
Electrolube expands USA operation Electrolube has appointed David Burns as new Business Development Manager for...
UK falling back in global automation race – robot sales down 3% Installations of industrial robots in the United Kingdom fell by 3% to 2,306 units in 2018. In the...
Europe backs Northvolt’s battery gigafactory The European Investment Bank has given its in-principle agreement to support the financing of Europe’s first home-grown gigafactory for lithium-ion battery cells, Northvolt Ett, in Skellefteå, Sweden.
U.S. Senate ponders EV supply chain development The United States is closer to forming an EV supply chain policy, with lawmakers showing bipartisan support for legislation aimed at reducing China’s dominance in metals production and battery manufacturing.
Tempo Automation lands USD 45 million Series C funding Tempo Automation, which specializes in prototyping and low-volume production of...
BlackBern Partners acquires Zentech Mfg. Zentech Manufacturing Inc. has been acquired by BlackBern Partners LLC, in partnership with...
TDK‑Lambda opens new EMC centre Its a double celebration for the local power supply manufacturer; firstly the opening...
Silicon reclaim wafer market logs second year of strong growth Logging a second consecutive year of strong growth, the silicon wafer reclaim market...
Volkswagen maps out its plan for battery cell production As part of its electrification offensive the Volkswagen Group is to move forward with setting...
Harris awards block buy contract to Kitron for F-35 work Kitron says it has received a contract from Harris for production of Integrated...
Volvo inks battery supply deals with CATL and LG Chem Volvo Car Group says that it has signed long-term agreements with battery makers CATL and...
DigiLens ends Series C with investments from UDC, Samsung Ventures DigiLens Inc. has closed an oversubscribed USD 50 million Series C preferred equity...
US-China trade war escalates - notebook PC markets at risk May 10th sees the US-China trade dispute escalating - yet again - as the US continues to hike tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese imports, going from 10% to 25%.Load more news
Related news