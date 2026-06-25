Joynext opens new production hall in Poland

The hall was announced in November 2025, when Evertiq reported that construction had begun in August that year.

The Oborniki Śląskie site originally covered 12,600 square metres and has served as Joynext's European production backbone for years, manufacturing navigation, infotainment, telematics systems and control units for international automotive manufacturers.

The new hall, which runs entirely on renewable energy from hydro, wind and solar sources, adds capacity for multiple product lines. This also includes series projects for a leading premium OEM in southern Germany, with more than seven million units planned over the project's duration, according to a press release from Joynext.

The hall has a modular design that allows production volumes and product mix to be adjusted at short notice – a capability Joynext frames as increasingly critical as automotive manufacturers demand shorter development cycles and more stable supply chains.

"For our customers in Europe, it is becoming increasingly critical how quickly new systems can be transferred to series production and how stable the supply chains are. With the expansion in Poland, we are increasing precisely this capability," said Stavros Mitrakis, Co-CEO of Joynext.

Joynext is the automotive connectivity business unit of Chinese conglomerate Joyson Electronics.