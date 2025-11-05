Joynext doubles its production capacity in Poland

Construction of the hall began in August 2025. The installation of the production lines is scheduled for the first half of 2026, and series production is currently slated to start by the end of next year.

The company states in a press release that the expansion is part of a new customer project to produce over 10 million compact and highly flexible multimedia units for an unnamed southern German automobile manufacturer.

“This customer project will significantly increase our European capacity and create promising prospects for future orders, allowing us to work closely with the research and development centres of European car manufacturers. The geographical proximity to Europe's manufacturers accelerates the process from change requests to series production," says Stavros Mitrakis, CEO of Joynext GmbH, in the press release.

The current expansion focuses on the expansion of infotainment production lines. Joynext is thus creating new capacities for the industry trend toward software-defined and connected cockpits. The site expansion also offers space for other production areas, thus securing free capacity for new orders.

This is the second expansion in Poland within five years, and is also a commitment to the production site in Oborniki. Joynext is investing over EUR 15 million in the project and creating over 100 new jobs.

The Oborniki site near Wrocław has been Joynext European production backbone for years. Here, the automotive electronics expert currently manufactures navigation, entertainment, and control units as well as telematics control units for well-known car manufacturers on 12,600 square metres.