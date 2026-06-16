Europe lags behind globally – but who leads its EMS industry?

Research conducted by in4ma and EMSNOW has repeatedly highlighted the imbalance in the global EMS market. While Asian companies continue to expand, Europe remains underrepresented among the industry's largest players. According to the latest data, only one European company currently ranks among the global Top 30 EMS/ODM providers.

This shifting competitive landscape will be the focus of a presentation by Dieter G. Weiss, CEO and Founder of in4ma, and Eric Miscoll, Publisher of EMSNOW, at Evertiq Expo Berlin on June 18.

Their session, "Diverging paths: how Europe fell behind in the global EMS industry", will examine why the recovery expected in 2025 failed to materialise for European EMS providers, while manufacturers in the Far East and Southeast Asia achieved double-digit growth. The presentation will provide a deeper understanding of the trends shaping today's EMS industry and Europe's place within it.

Against this backdrop, Evertiq will publish its latest ranking of the Top 20 European EMS companies, based on research and market analysis conducted by in4ma and EMSNOW.

The ranking offers a snapshot of Europe's leading EMS providers at a time when the industry faces increasing global competition, geopolitical uncertainty and changing customer demands.

Which companies are leading the European market? Who climbed the ranking — and who lost ground? Which manufacturers continue to grow despite a challenging business environment?

The answers will be revealed on Thursday, June 18, when Evertiq publishes the full Top 20 European EMS ranking.

Visitors to Evertiq Expo Berlin will have the opportunity to hear Dieter G. Weiss and Eric Miscoll explain the forces reshaping the global EMS landscape — while readers worldwide can discover which companies currently stand at the forefront of European electronics manufacturing.